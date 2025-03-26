Rock legend Bruce Springsteen Lauds 'Adolescence' star Stephen Graham

As per the media source he revealed what the text said, "Thank you so much. My father passed away a while ago, and I felt like I saw him today. Thank you for giving me that memory.' I was overcome with tears reading it. It was truly beautiful. You couldn't ask for a more meaningful experience."

According to Stephen, Bruce's message conveyed, "Better than any award I could ever receive in my life."

The emotional impact of Springsteen's words was profound for Stephen. "He’s an icon. He’s a hero. He’s a working-class hero. He’s an icon to thousands, to millions," he expressed.

Stephen also revealed that he and Springsteen discussed the singer's 2016 memoir, Born to Run, which details Springsteen's complex relationship with his father, who passed away in 1998.

Deliver Me From Nowhere boasts a stellar cast, including Jeremy Allen White as Springsteen, Jeremy Strong as manager Jon Landau, Paul Walter Hauser as guitar tech Mike Batlan, Odessa Young as love interest Faye and Johnny Cannizzaro as E Street Band member Steve Van Zandt.

