Sonu Sood’s wife Sonali injured in highway accident; find more details

Actor Sonu Sood's wife, Sonali Sood, and her sister, as well as her nephew, met with a major accident on the Mumbai-Nagpur highway on Monday, according to reports. Sources stated that the accident happened while they were returning from the Nagpur airport to Byramji Town. Luckily, nobody was severely injured, but the accident left the family shaken.
How did Sonali Sood's accident happen?
The accident took place around 10 pm when their car, driven by Sonali’s nephew Siddharth, rear-ended a truck on the Wardha Road Viaduct bridge near Sonegaon. Reports suggest that the car was following another vehicle, which overtook a slow-moving truck. While attempting to follow suit, their vehicle collided with the truck from behind. Thanks to the immediate deployment of airbags, the passengers escaped serious harm.
Medical update: Sonali Sood and family stable
As per a statement issued by Max Hospital, Nagpur, all three were found conscious when they arrived and had stable vital parameters. Sonali Sood and her sister suffered multiple bruises and abrasions, and her nephew was sent home after first aid. The two women are put on medical observation as a precautionary step. A news agency quoted the bulletin of the hospital, confirming that they are recovering well.
Sonu Sood responds to the incident
Soon after the news was reported, actor Sonu Sood assured his fans of his wife's safety. In a conversation with a media organisation, he stated, "She's doing fine now. Had a miraculous escape. Om Sai Ram."
According to reports, the Sonegaon Police have registered a police station diary entry on the basis of the Medico-Legal Case (MLC) report. No formal complaint has been lodged, as there is no complainant in the case.