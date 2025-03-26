Sonu Sood’s wife Sonali injured in highway accident; find more details

Actor Sonu Sood's wife, Sonali Sood, and her sister, as well as her nephew, met with a major accident on the Mumbai-Nagpur highway on Monday, according to reports. Sources stated that the accident happened while they were returning from the Nagpur airport to Byramji Town. Luckily, nobody was severely injured, but the accident left the family shaken.

How did Sonali Sood's accident happen?

The accident took place around 10 pm when their car, driven by Sonali’s nephew Siddharth, rear-ended a truck on the Wardha Road Viaduct bridge near Sonegaon. Reports suggest that the car was following another vehicle, which overtook a slow-moving truck. While attempting to follow suit, their vehicle collided with the truck from behind. Thanks to the immediate deployment of airbags, the passengers escaped serious harm.