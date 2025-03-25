Neha Kakkar cries on stage after arriving three hours late at her Melbourne concert

Playback singer Neha Kakkar is in the news again—this time, not for her songs but for a tearful moment at a live concert in Melbourne. The singer of chartbusters such as Badri Ki Dulhaniya and Coca Cola was seen breaking down on stage and the viral clip has now generated mixed reactions from fans.
Neha Kakkar arrived nearly three hours late for her Melbourne concert, leaving many fans frustrated. A video circulating on Reddit and social media shows Neha getting emotional after being booed by a section of the crowd. Fighting back tears, she apologised for her late arrival, saying, “I hate it. Maine life mein kabhi kisi ko wait nahi karwaya hai (I have never made anyone wait in my life). I’m so sorry!”
Despite promising to make the night enjoyable, audience members expressed frustration. One person was heard shouting, “This is not India, you’re in Australia!” while others sarcastically mocked her, calling it “great acting.”
While some fans defended Neha Kakkar, appreciating her sincerity, others criticised her professionalism. Many questioned why she arrived late and accused her of seeking attention. Social media users also pointed out that, as an experienced artiste, she should have ensured better communication with the audience.
Before Melbourne, Neha performed in Sydney and posted event images from the concert on Instagram.
Nevertheless, the latest concert had fans in divided opinions. Whatever the actual motive for the holdup may have been, this incident has momentarily diverted attention away from her songs and onto controversy surrounding professionalism as well as peoples’ expectations from her.