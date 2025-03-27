World Theatre Day: From stage to stardom, Bollywood’s brightest stars reflect on their theatre roots

Parul Gulati

From a young age, Parul Gulati felt a strong connection to the stage. Though she began her career early, it’s the world of theatre that continues to ground and inspire her. “Theatre keeps me alive,” she says, passionately. Recently, she expressed her ambition to produce a play, adding another layer to her already rich connection with the craft. “I’ve performed in many plays, and I still continue to train under my mentor Saurabh Sachdeva. Theatre is my heart and soul,” Parul adds, her dedication to the art form evident in every word.

Theatre, as these stars demonstrate, has not just shaped their careers—it’s been the bedrock of their journeys, inspiring them to push boundaries and continue reinventing themselves.