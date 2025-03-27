World Theatre Day: From stage to stardom, Bollywood’s brightest stars reflect on their theatre roots

Theatre has long been the crucible for some of Bollywood’s finest talents, honing their craft and building the confidence that would later light up the silver screen. On World Theatre Day, several of the industry’s brightest stars reflect on their early stage experiences—the moments that shaped them into the actors we celebrate today.
Richa Chadha
Richa Chadha fondly recalls her first professional play, Aur Kitne Tukde, which she performed while still in 11th grade. Directed by Kirti Jain, the production featured veteran actors from the prestigious National School of Drama (NSD). “I was cast as an extra, which turned out to be a blessing. I got to observe NSD’ finest up close and learn from them. Plus, I had braces, and it was a period play, which added to the charm of the whole experience,” Richa reminisces.
Ali Fazal
Ali Fazal’s theatrical journey began with A Guy Thing, penned and directed by American playwright Michael Puzzo. However, his true debut on stage took place much earlier in his boarding school days at Dehradun. “I remember clinging to the light on the steps of The Doon School’s famous amphitheater, preparing to deliver my only line: ‘You blithering nincompoop!’ It was as funny as it was terrifying, and I’ll never forget that rush of being on stage for the first time,” Ali shares, his smile reflecting the joy of that memory.
Pankaj Tripathi
Pankaj Tripathi’s first venture into the world of theatre was with Leela Nandlal Ki, a play based on Bhisham Sahni’s story and directed by NSD alumnus Vijay Kumar. “The story centers around a lost scooter, and my character visits the police station to file a report. I played both a cop and a thief. It was a thrill performing before a Patna audience, and their positive response, despite my lack of formal training, was a huge surprise,” Pankaj recalls; his humble beginnings now a testament to his growth.
Shweta Tripathi
Shweta Tripathi, a proud theatre company owner today, discovered her passion for the stage after watching actor Yashpal Sharma perform in a play. “There was a scene on top of a train, and I was mesmerised. I also remember Graffiti, a musical choreographed by Shiamak Davar and directed by Roshan Abbas. It left a lasting impression on me,” Shweta says. But theatre also gifted her a lifelong love—her husband, rapper Chaitnya Sharma (Slow Cheeta), whom she met through her theatrical journey.
Abhishek Banerjee
Abhishek Banerjee first discovered his love for theatre during his school days and later refined his skills at Kirori Mal College (KMC) in Delhi, through the prestigious Players Society. “I was directionless in life, avoiding class and scraping through exams. But when I anchored an event once, a teacher sarcastically said, ‘You're only good for this.’ While others might have been insulted, I saw it as a sign! I got into KMC through an acting audition—the same college where Amitabh Bachchan studied!” Abhishek recalls, reflecting on his unlikely but life-changing path.
Akshay Oberoi
Akshay Oberoi’s journey in theatre began during his time at Johns Hopkins University, and he later honed his skills at the Stella Adler Studio in New York and Playhouse West in Los Angeles. “Theatre taught me the essence of true acting—regardless of genre. Whatever I am today, I owe to this foundation. It gave me the space to grow and fulfill my dreams, and for that, I’m forever grateful,” Akshay shares with deep gratitude.
Parul Gulati
From a young age, Parul Gulati felt a strong connection to the stage. Though she began her career early, it’s the world of theatre that continues to ground and inspire her. “Theatre keeps me alive,” she says, passionately. Recently, she expressed her ambition to produce a play, adding another layer to her already rich connection with the craft. “I’ve performed in many plays, and I still continue to train under my mentor Saurabh Sachdeva. Theatre is my heart and soul,” Parul adds, her dedication to the art form evident in every word.
Theatre, as these stars demonstrate, has not just shaped their careers—it’s been the bedrock of their journeys, inspiring them to push boundaries and continue reinventing themselves.