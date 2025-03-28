Actor Prabhu Mundkur is all set to celebrate an Ugadi that he hopes will bring in more opportunities!

You come from the Karavali region which has now been getting a lot of attention in Sandalwood. Do you feel more can be done about representations from within Karnataka?

Karavali was never really represented the way it should have been until very recently. I believe Rakshit Shetty’s Ulidavaru Kandanthe changed things for us. That said, it’s possible to also avoid such a specific regional focus. For instance, in Murphy, we intentionally ensured that the dialogues didn’t feature a regional accent, as that was the approach we wanted. However, at the moment, I am hoping for a film where I can experiment with the Hubli-Dharwad accent, as much has yet to be explored using that regional dialect. So, yes, a lot can be done with regional representations if that’s what the director chooses and wants.