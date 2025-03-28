Actor Prabhu Mundkur is all set to celebrate an Ugadi that he hopes will bring in more opportunities!

Step into the world of one of Kannada cinema’s brightest stars, Prabhu Mundkur, a hunk whose captivating presence is simply impossible to ignore. With his striking good looks and undeniable charm, he has firmly established himself as one of the best actors in the industry today. Our journey with him began in 2017 when he made his impressive film debut in Urvi and since then, he has continued to win hearts with his outstanding performances. From his powerful roles in D/O Parvathamma and Relax Satya in 2019 to his recent string of hits in Murphy (2024), Maryade Prashne (2024) and Choo Mantar (2025), he has proven time and time again that he is a force to be reckoned with on the big screen.
Originally from the picturesque town of Manipal, Prabhu’s journey to fame has been nothing short of remarkable. After completing his schooling in Bengaluru and Udupi, he graduated from St Aloysius College in Mangaluru and earned a postgraduate degree in Applied Microbiology from the University of Madras. Before his acting career took flight, Prabhu worked as a research scientist with Biocon and ITC Limited, showcasing his versatility. Alongside his scientific career, he explored the world of modelling and honed his craft in theatre and short films. His breakthrough came with the critically acclaimed Urvi, marking the beginning of what would become a spectacular cinematic journey.
This Ugadi, we decided to break the mould and feature a male star instead of the expected female stereotype and no one else could have done our cover justice. We asked Prabhu to pose with us in fabulous ensembles from Bas Bespoke, PN Rao, Vimor and Mango X Myntra, with jewellery from CKC (C Krishniah Chetty Jewellers), footwear by Zeesh, make-up and hair by the immensely talented Romi Thokchom and photography by popular celebrity photographer Lucky Malhotra. Kshemavana was gracious enough to open their property to us for the shoot while Justbe by Nidhi Nahata hosted us for the interview. What unravelled is the beauty you get to ‘indulge in’ over these two pages as you read excerpts from the fun conversation we had with Prabhu. Believe us, the actor is so much more than what we get to see of him on screen.
How did cinema happen, because someone like you has all the makings of a supermodel?
To be completely honest, I didn’t have a meticulous plan and perhaps that was because I didn’t have anyone to guide me. Initially, I thought I would simply stick to acting in TV serials or give modelling a try, however, pursuing those led me to films and there’s been no turning back since.
Before going any further, tell us what Ugadi means to you?
It’s the New Year for me too and even though we are Konkanis, Ugadi holds a special place in our hearts. I look forward to all the jackfruit specialties that are prepared specifically for the occasion, as well as the temple visits we make on this auspicious day.
Moving back to films, you are now an actor and a screenwriter too — are you planning to branch out?
If we’re talking about branching out, I feel I’ve already done so. Right now, I am fine-tuning things. I decided to co-write and co-produce Murphy; and those two roles are now ticked off my list. I am confident that I can fit into any role on set or, at the very least, have the confidence to try my hand at it. Whether it’s production, writing, cinematography or any other aspect, I feel capable of helping anyone create a great film, because, ultimately, the goal for me has always been to produce quality films.
Does that mean we can expect Prabhu Mundkur — the director — soon?
No, I don’t think so. At least not anytime soon. I would still prefer to stay in front of the camera. If there are enough skilled people behind the camera to ensure everything runs smoothly, I am happy to continue acting. But who knows? Never say never!
Most South Indian actors look at Bollywood as greener pasture after a few hits. You’ve had three back-to-back box office performers, so, do you plan to do so too?
I’ve honestly never considered heading to Bollywood or even Kollywood or Mollywood for that matter. There have been offers, but I’d prefer to focus on Sandalwood. It’s not that I can’t speak Hindi, Tamil or Malayalam; I can. But, I sense there is a vacuum here and I want to fill it. I want to contribute to this land, this industry and unless the opportunity is truly unmissable, I’d rather create more opportunities for others here and not just for myself.
You come from the Karavali region which has now been getting a lot of attention in Sandalwood. Do you feel more can be done about representations from within Karnataka?
Karavali was never really represented the way it should have been until very recently. I believe Rakshit Shetty’s Ulidavaru Kandanthe changed things for us. That said, it’s possible to also avoid such a specific regional focus. For instance, in Murphy, we intentionally ensured that the dialogues didn’t feature a regional accent, as that was the approach we wanted. However, at the moment, I am hoping for a film where I can experiment with the Hubli-Dharwad accent, as much has yet to be explored using that regional dialect. So, yes, a lot can be done with regional representations if that’s what the director chooses and wants.
You are the poster boy for multilingualism right now. Would you be open to films in Konkani and Tulu too?
I genuinely want to do a multilingual film in Sandalwood. Imagine a movie with dialogues in Kannada, Tulu and Konkani. It would be amazing! I speak all three languages fluently, as well as Tamil and Malayalam — so, I’m all in for a multilingual project.
With 2025 opening to a great start for you, what would you want the rest of the year to look like?
To be honest, I simply want to be part of good films. It could be a straightforward film catering to an audience seeking simplicity or something more complex. Look at my last three releases: Murphy was fantasy, Maryade Prashne was drama and Choo Mantar was horror. I am open to experimenting with all kinds of genres and I hope this year brings me projects that challenge me and open me to all kinds of cinematic experiences. I want to focus on family-oriented films and bring back that era of Kannada cinema. I also want to tap into the new wave of talent that has been defining our industry, something I am glad to be a part of.
You’re always dressed impeccably — where does that style and fashion come from?
I think my sense of fashion comes from my roots in Udupi-Manipal. These are such colourful places and that vibrancy has certainly influenced my style. Manipal, in particular, is as trendy as it gets; and then I studied at St Aloysius College, Mangaluru, which further cemented my sartorial style. To summarise, though, I prefer comfort over dressing stylishly.
Moving to health, how do you stay physically and mentally fit? Do you follow a diet, a fitness regimen or anything like that?
Mental health comes above physical health for me, any day. I like to be mindful of whatever I am doing, saying or experiencing. I try to maintain a positive attitude, regardless of the situation. No matter how tough things get, you must know and believe that things will change. So, one must be mentally strong and everything else will fall into place. When it comes to diet, I stick to eating clean and eating home-cooked food. I also bring my own meals to shoots to ensure I’m eating something healthy. For physical fitness, I hit the gym when needed, but my morning jog doubles as a time for meditation too. I also do some basic home workouts and use an app that helps me plan them more effectively.
All this talk about clean eating begs us to ask, if you can cook too?
Well, I do cook, but my dishes can be a bit quirky at times! I can never replicate a dish I’ve made before (laughs). I like to use whatever ingredients are available at home, so, it could end up being something as simple as dal and rice; and I’m happy with that any day of the week.
Finally, what can we expect from you next?
I feel it’s time to focus on my dream projects, which I will be more involved in. I’m planning to start two of them and I’ve also signed another project that should begin soon, although I can’t speak about it just yet.
CREDITS:
Photography: Lucky Malhotra
Make-up & hair: Romi Thokchom
Wardrobe: Vimor, PN Rao, Bas Bespoke & Mango X Myntra
Footwear: Zeesh
Jewellery: CKC (C Krishniah Chetty Jewellers)
Shoot Location: Kshemavana
Interview Location: Justbe by Nidhi Nahata
