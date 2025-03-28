Adarsh Gourav talks about his journey, his craft, and the exciting chapters ahead as he prepares for his Telugu debut

A

Growing up in Jharkhand with a Telugu-speaking background was a unique experience shaped by both my cultural roots and the environment I lived in. In Jamshedpur, I had many relatives who spoke Telugu, which created a strong familial connection to my mother tongue.

At home, speaking Telugu was compulsory, and we often used it during family picnics and gatherings. However, we would frequently slip into Hindi; when you stay for generations in one place, that place takes over you. At home we have been celebrating our customs and festivals like Ugadi with enthusiasm, preparing traditional dishes such as mango chutney. Even this year, I will probably be filming during Ugadi but I am hoping to eat some of the chutney made during the festival.

Now, as I make my Telugu debut, I find myself surrounded by people who have been brought up in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It feels like a strange yet fulfilling circle of life. Even though I had never met these people before, there was an immediate sense of familiarity from day one — perhaps because of the shared language. Interestingly, this experience has deepened my connection to my Telugu roots in unexpected ways. I’ve never been someone who enjoys food much, but now I find myself eagerly anticipating lunchtime every day. About an hour and a half before lunch, I start thinking about what dishes will be prepared.