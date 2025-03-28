Adarsh Gourav talks about his journey, his craft, and the exciting chapters ahead as he prepares for his Telugu debut
A name that has swiftly risen to prominence in the world of cinema, Adarsh Gourav, is captivating audiences with his raw talent and immersive performances. Known for his roles in Guns & Gulaabs, the drama film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and as Balram Halwai in The White Tiger, which earned him a BAFTA nomination, Adarsh has proven himself as one of the most promising actors of his generation. With an uncanny ability to slip into diverse roles — he brings authenticity and intensity to every character he portrays. As he continues to push boundaries, in a candid chat with Indulge he talks about his upcoming Telugu debut and what it means to be a modern actor.
Excerpts from our conversation:
You’re making your Telugu debut. How was it like growing up in Jharkhand with a Telugu-speaking background, and how connected did you feel to your mother tongue?
Growing up in Jharkhand with a Telugu-speaking background was a unique experience shaped by both my cultural roots and the environment I lived in. In Jamshedpur, I had many relatives who spoke Telugu, which created a strong familial connection to my mother tongue.
At home, speaking Telugu was compulsory, and we often used it during family picnics and gatherings. However, we would frequently slip into Hindi; when you stay for generations in one place, that place takes over you. At home we have been celebrating our customs and festivals like Ugadi with enthusiasm, preparing traditional dishes such as mango chutney. Even this year, I will probably be filming during Ugadi but I am hoping to eat some of the chutney made during the festival.
Now, as I make my Telugu debut, I find myself surrounded by people who have been brought up in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It feels like a strange yet fulfilling circle of life. Even though I had never met these people before, there was an immediate sense of familiarity from day one — perhaps because of the shared language. Interestingly, this experience has deepened my connection to my Telugu roots in unexpected ways. I’ve never been someone who enjoys food much, but now I find myself eagerly anticipating lunchtime every day. About an hour and a half before lunch, I start thinking about what dishes will be prepared.
Superboys of Malegaon received a standing ovation at the TIFF, with Nasir Shaikh looking visibly moved. How did that moment feel for you?
It was the first time I had attended a film festival, so it was extremely overwhelming, watching it with 2,500 other people from all over the world. There is a sense of, — ‘will people from all over the world be able to connect with a story that’s set in a local context?’
What I’ve realised is that the more local a story is, the more universal its appeal becomes. Everybody recognises happiness as happiness. I truly believe that’s why Superboys of Malegaon received so much love, not just in India but internationally — it stayed true to its genesis.
Reflecting on your journey from My Name Is Khan, The White Tiger and even Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, how have your early life experiences shaped your approach to portraying such complex characters?
I don’t have the concept of home defined in my head because I moved a lot. At some point that used to feel very heavy. While there was excitement about a new house, there was also sadness in leaving something that I had just started forming a connection with — the walls, the flooring, the people who came with it, my neighbours, the shops has always been the society, the panipuri guy who I built a relationship with. Then I would be uprooted from there and put into a new place.
Now, when I work on projects like Kho Gaye or Tu Yaa Main, I draw upon those years of moving around the city. The spectrum of characters I get to portray benefits greatly from my interactions with individuals from different backgrounds — people who spoke various dialects, had distinct habits, and attended different types of schools. All these encounters have enriched my understanding of human behaviour and emotions, which I can now channel into my performances. As a 30-year-old man reflecting on my journey, I feel indebted to those formative experiences.
As a critically acclaimed actor and a trained singer, your craft requires deep immersion in life. How do you approach preparing for roles?
My approach to preparing for a role is quite fluid; I don’t set a specific method beforehand. Initially, I read the script multiple times to gain a solid understanding of the character and the story. Once I have that foundation, I allow inspiration to come from various sources. It could be anything — a real-life character I encounter, an intriguing video on YouTube, a particular food, or even a smell that evokes memories.
In some cases, when you’re playing a real-life character, you’re very lucky and you get to know them and speak to them about their life. Especially in Superboys of Malegaon, Nasir bhai is such a great archivist of his own life. He has kept all the videos from 1997 from his Handycam in such great quality and condition. That’s extremely helpful for an actor when you’re playing a part of a real-life person.
Starting with Hindustani classical, then Jharkhand Idol and moving on to rock, music has been integral to your journey. When did acting take hold?
The first time I stepped onto a stage was during a school play in Mumbai called Man of La Mancha, where I portrayed Sancho Panza, the devoted squire to a crazy king. I was just 13 years old, and it was an annual day show attended by my parents and many others from our school community.
Performing in front of an audience for the first time brought me a sense of validation that I hadn’t experienced outside of music. The positive feedback from those who watched me perform made me realise that I could excel in something beyond music. The beginning of my journey into acting happened in 2008. My first screen job was in My Name Is Khan.
You’ve also said that you want to venture into directing. After a few years in front of the camera, what makes you want to take that leap now?
I believe direction is a more expansive process of creation compared to acting. As an actor, you’re just a cog in the wheel, but as a director, you’re laying the foundation for the entire project. There are moments when I find myself in a particular headspace or yearning to tell a specific type of story, but I’m limited by the roles offered to me or the auditions I hear about.
In contrast, directing gives you the creative control to tell the stories you feel passionate about. However, I recognise that directing is a much more demanding role. As an actor, my involvement typically spans a few months — prepping for a month and shooting for two before moving on to the next project. In contrast, directing requires years of commitment and demands immense patience, love for the craft, and passion. It’s truly a test of dedication. There are numerous stories I want to tell, but I need to determine which will be my first project. What I can share at this moment is that it will be a personal story — something I’ve either experienced or closely observed.
How did your transition from Jamshedpur to Mumbai shape your artistic journey, and where did the process of self-discovery begin?
Moving from Jamshedpur to Mumbai was a transformative experience for me, albeit one filled with challenges. Initially, I felt very lost, like a sheep in a vast city. Maybe it was the search for myself, or maybe it was the sense of feeling lost and disconnected from others that led me to turn inwards. That kind of pushed me towards acting because I found comfort in that. Maybe it was my safe place to hide. When I participated in my first play, I realised that this was something I genuinely enjoyed and that others recognised my talent. Now I’m 30 and I’m still not a great judge of my performances. You can only enjoy yourself and hope that people like what you do. It was my safe space to hide from things that I didn’t understand, and maybe I understood this slightly more.
How did your parents react to your creative pursuit, and what do they think of it now?
My parents come from traditional work backgrounds and humble families. While there has always been a spark of creativity in our family, no one had embarked on a creative journey or held a creative job before me. My grandmother, for instance, was a housewife who penned hundreds of poems in her village but never had the opportunity to pursue her passion. Growing up, I was surrounded by stories like hers, which shaped my perspective on creativity. In our household, the arts were encouraged. My mother is a fine artist and continues to create, so creativity was never stifled. I owe a great deal to my parents; they instilled confidence in me and nurtured my interests without imposing any pressure to be the best. Their focus was always on hard work, diligence, honesty, and most importantly, enjoyment in what I did.
When they noticed my inclination towards acting, their response was supportive. My mom worked five days a week and commuted long distances, yet she made sure to prepare breakfast and lunch for me so that I would have a meal when I returned from school. After long hours at work, she would come home and not only cook dinner but also ask what I wanted to eat. On weekends, she took me to auditions, fully dedicating her time and energy to support my dreams. Her sacrifices were immense, but she genuinely enjoyed being there for me.
My dad, who often had to stay away due to work commitments in different towns, prioritised spending quality time with our family whenever he could. He has few interests beyond his family. My parents are the foundation of who I am today. Their unwavering support and encouragement have played a crucial role in whatever little I have achieved in my life so far.
Looking ahead, what are some of the projects or roles that you are excited to take on?
I don’t have any specific notions about the kind of work I want to do; it’s more about collaborating with people who inspire me and bring authenticity to their storytelling. There’s no specific genre I’m aiming for, but there are many filmmakers I’m eager to work with, including Zoya Akhtar, Vikramaditya Motwane, Anurag Kashyap, Vetrimaaran, and Basil Joseph, among others. Also internationally, there is a long list. I just want to continue enjoying my work and playing different kinds of people.