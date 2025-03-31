Aadvik Ajithkumar has a fanboy moment with football legend Ronaldinho in Chennai

Aadvik’s mother, Shalini Ajith Kumar, who was also present at the match, described the experience as "amazing" and "wonderful." She added that her son, who is also passionate about football, thoroughly enjoyed watching the exhibition game.

The exhibition match, held at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, saw the Brazilian Legends team, featuring iconic players from Brazil's 2002 FIFA World Cup-winning squad, face off against former Indian football stars. Brazil Legends emerged victorious with a 2-1 win.

In other news, music director Anirudh Ravichander shared his excitement about being a part of the second single from Ajith Kumar’s upcoming film, Good Bad Ugly. Titled God Bless You, the fast-paced rap track has already caught the attention of fans. Anirudh expressed his happiness on social media, writing, “Happy to be part of #GodBlessU for dearest AK sir in my bro @gvprakash’s music and @Adhikravi’s direction.”

The single, composed by GV Prakash, features lyrics by Rokesh and rap portions by Paal Dabba. Good Bad Ugly, starring Ajith Kumar and Trisha, is set to release worldwide on April 10 this year.