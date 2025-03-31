Shikhar Dhawan unveiled as Supermentor in Battleground; team owners announced

Shikhar Dhawan leads as Supermentor in Battleground

Representing four regions—Mumbai Strikers, Haryana Bulls, Delhi Dominators, and UP Dabangs—these teams will battle it out in a physically and mentally demanding environment. The captive reality format of Battleground ensures that contestants are constantly pushed to their limits, with their resilience and teamwork determining their fate.

Each Team Owner brings a distinct fitness philosophy and competitive spirit to the show. Asim Riaz, known for his ripped physique and discipline, leads with an athletic mindset. Rajat Dalal, a social media sensation in the fitness world, is expected to bring his expertise in strength training. Rubina Dilaik, a celebrated actress and fitness advocate, adds a blend of grace and grit. Meanwhile, Abhishek Malhan, an internet personality with a strong fan base, promises a mix of strategy and motivation.