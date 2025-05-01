5 famous couples who’ve redefined Hollywood love

As Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson marked another year of togetherness, fans are once again reminded that love can thrive, even under the blinding spotlight of fame. Their decades-long bond prove that commitment, humour, and shared values can outlast the glitz of Hollywood.

Famous Hollywood couples who are the epitome of a happy marriage

In that spirit, here are five more iconic couples whose enduring love stories continue to inspire:

1. Dolly Parton and Carl Dean

Few people have seen them together, but Dolly Parton and Carl Dean have been married for over 55 years. While Parton is one of the most recognizable voices in the world, Dean has always preferred to stay out of the spotlight.

"I fell in love with Carl Dean when I was 18 years old. We have spent 60 precious and meaningful years together...He will always be the star of my life story, and I dedicate this song to him," she wrote in an Instagram post after his death and dedicated her song ‘If You Hadn’t Been There’ to him.

Interestingly, Dolly and Carl had been in an open marriage. They would both flirt with other people, but not sexually.

In a 2022 interview Parton shared that she put on some makeup and fix my hair everyday to “keep things spicy."