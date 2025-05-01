From spooky laughs to action-packed thrills: Sanjay Dutt opens up on his packed schedule

Sanjay Dutt is certainly a busy man. With his latest film, the horror-comedy Bhootnii, hitting cinemas today May 1, 2025, the actor has been in full promotion mode. However, he’s also given fans a sneak peek into his exciting upcoming projects: the madcap comedy Housefull 5 and the action-packed Baaghi 4.

Sanjay Dutt on what’s in his bag for 2025

Speaking at the song launch for Bhootnii, Sanjay expressed his delight at exploring the horror-comedy genre for the first time. Looking ahead, he shared his enthusiasm for his other ventures stating, "I am doing Housefull; that's another crazy comedy and Baaghi is an action-emotion kind of film. So I think I'm lucky to have these kinds of genres to work in."

Just yesterday the teaser for Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull 5 dropped sending fans into a frenzy. Marking the 15th anniversary of the franchise, the teaser confirmed a star-studded cast including familiar faces like Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh alongside new additions such as Sanjay Dutt. The film directed by Tarun Mansukhani promises a killer comedy set against the backdrop of a murder mystery on a cruise and is slated for release on June 6th 2025.

Meanwhile Baaghi 4 directed by A Harsha is set to showcase a different side of Dutt with its promised blend of action and emotion. Though details remain scarce the film which also stars Tiger Shroff is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on September 5, 2025.

From the spooky laughs of Bhootnii to the chaotic comedy of Housefull 5 and the intense action of Baaghi 4, Sanjay Dutt is clearly embracing diverse roles. The question now is which Sanjay Dutt film are audiences most excited to see hit the big screen?