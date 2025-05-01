DLF Emporio to host the Designers’ Collective: A celebration of fashion and lifestyle

DLF Emporio, one of New Delhi’s most renowned luxury shopping destinations, is preparing to host the second edition of its fashion and lifestyle showcase, The Designers’ Collective, from 2nd to 11th May 2025. Spanning two floors of the Vasant Kunj mall, the ten-day event brings together over 50 leading names from India’s fashion, jewellery, and lifestyle industries.

Set against the backdrop of the summer wedding and travel season, the event aims to offer a curated blend of contemporary fashion, styling sessions, and bespoke experiences. Participating designers include a roster of celebrated names such as Gaurav Gupta, Rahul Mishra, Ritu Kumar, Falguni Shane Peacock, Amit Aggarwal, Arpita Mehta, and Anushree Reddy, among others.