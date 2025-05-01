DLF Emporio to host the Designers’ Collective: A celebration of fashion and lifestyle

DLF Emporio, one of New Delhi’s most renowned luxury shopping destinations, is preparing to host the second edition of its fashion and lifestyle showcase, The Designers’ Collective, from 2nd to 11th May 2025. Spanning two floors of the Vasant Kunj mall, the ten-day event brings together over 50 leading names from India’s fashion, jewellery, and lifestyle industries.
Set against the backdrop of the summer wedding and travel season, the event aims to offer a curated blend of contemporary fashion, styling sessions, and bespoke experiences. Participating designers include a roster of celebrated names such as Gaurav Gupta, Rahul Mishra, Ritu Kumar, Falguni Shane Peacock, Amit Aggarwal, Arpita Mehta, and Anushree Reddy, among others.
Among the key highlights are personalised ‘Meet the Designer’ appointments, which offer visitors one-on-one access to the creative minds behind some of India’s most sought-after couture. These sessions offer deeper insight into their creative processes, inspirations, and evolving design philosophies.
Alongside fashion showcases, visitors can experience a luxury F&B lounge offering curated menus and refreshments throughout the event. In-store experiences are also expected to include special giveaways, limited-time discounts, and exclusive seasonal collections that are only available during the course of the event.
The collective will open with an invite-only soirée attended by select guests, including prominent names from the fashion and lifestyle community.
Designed as more than a retail offering, The Designers’ Collective reflects a broader vision of connecting India’s design excellence with experiential retail. It signals a move towards integrating storytelling, craftsmanship, and exclusivity into the shopping experience, aligning with changing consumer preferences for meaningful engagement and personalisation in the luxury space.