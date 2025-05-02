Mary Kom confirms divorce from husband and denies rumours of affair

Boxer Mary Kom has officially declared her separation and divorce from her husband Karung Onkholer (Onler) Kom. while there were reports in the media for a long time about their separation, all those reports have now been confirmed by her as she puts out a post on X stating that the two have been divorced in the presence of both their families and clan leaders. It was necessary for the witnesses since they got married under the Kom customary law.
It is confirmed! Mary Kom and husband Karung Kom get divorced!
Mary Kom had tied the knot with her husband Karung Onkholer (Onler) Kom in the year 2003 and have been living together for the past 20 years. The two also have children. However, they were having a rough patch for a few months and now finally Kom herself declares her separation from her husband. Onler Kom is an athlete-footballer.
She further mentions that the reports of her having an extra-marital affair was baseless and untrue. She is not in a relationship with "Hitesh Choudhary or another boxer's husband".
While there has been no concrete reason for the divorce, Mary Kom in her official statement requested fans, media and others to give her the space during these trying times and not spread speculatory rumours about the same.