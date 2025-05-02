Silambarasan calls Virat Kohli a ‘lion’ after the cricketer reveals his favourite track

Interestingly, AR Rahman himself recently performed the same song for MS Dhoni during an IPL event when asked which of his tracks he would dedicate to the cricket legend. The lyrics of Nee Singam Dhan (loosely translated) describe a warrior who bears immense hardship for the sake of his people, standing tall like a lion even when faced with impossible odds.

The song has since garnered attention beyond Tamil-speaking audiences, with many music lovers, even those who don’t speak Tamil, flocking to YouTube to check it out, thanks to Kohli’s mention. The track’s deep, empowering lyrics were penned by Vivek, making it an anthem for those who thrive in the face of adversity.