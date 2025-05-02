Virat Kohli pens a sweet note on Anushka Sharma’s birthday; pic from celebration goes viral

As actor-producer Anushka Sharma turns 37, cricket star Virat Kohli penned a sweet note and posted on his social media. Virat calls Anushka his "best friend" and "safe space" in the caption. The photo sees the celeb couple, donning matching white outfits and hugging amid lush greens.
Virat on Sunday took to his Instagram and wrote, "To my best friend, my life partner, my safe space, my best half, my everything. You’re the guiding light of all of our lives. We love you so much more everyday. Happy birthday my love" and completed it with three heart emojis.
The post comes at a time when Virat has decided to wipe off his social media account clean, devoid of any advertisements, promotions or collaborations. He has kept it neat, highlighting the favourite moments from his life. This change in his profile, got his fans talking. While some wondered what might be the reason, other praised him for keeping his account up close and personal. While Virat and Anushka loves to stay away from the limelight, a post like this, once in a while, definitely makes them a fan's favourite.
Meanwhile, singer Neeti Mohan also dropped an exclusive picture to wish Anushka that seems to be clicked earlier at Vamika’s birthday celebration.
The couple after dating for a while, got married in December 2017, in a dreamy setting at Tuscany, in Italy, while choosing pastels and ivories for their wedding look. The couple welcomed their daughter Vamika in January 2021, and son Akaay in February 2024, completing their family. While Anushka has taken a break from her career, she is often spotted cheering for her husband at matches, held both in India and overseas.