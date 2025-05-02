Virat Kohli pens a sweet note on Anushka Sharma’s birthday; pic from celebration goes viral

As actor-producer Anushka Sharma turns 37, cricket star Virat Kohli penned a sweet note and posted on his social media. Virat calls Anushka his "best friend" and "safe space" in the caption. The photo sees the celeb couple, donning matching white outfits and hugging amid lush greens.

Virat Kohli wishes wife Anushka Sharma a happy birthday!

Virat on Sunday took to his Instagram and wrote, "To my best friend, my life partner, my safe space, my best half, my everything. You’re the guiding light of all of our lives. We love you so much more everyday. Happy birthday my love" and completed it with three heart emojis.