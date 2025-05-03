4-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen welcomes his first child with partner Kelly Piquet

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet have joyfully welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Lily. The announcement came just hours before the Miami Grand Prix, marking a significant personal milestone for the four-time Formula 1 World Champion.
On Friday, May 2, Verstappen and Piquet shared the heartwarming news via a joint Instagram post, introducing their newborn daughter, Lily. The couple expressed their immense happiness, stating, "Our hearts are fuller than ever." This is Verstappen's first child, while Piquet has a daughter, Penelope, from a previous relationship with former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat. Penelope happens to be really close to Max.
Verstappen missed the media day at the Miami Grand Prix to be present for Lily's birth in Monaco. He arrived in Miami on Thursday evening and is set to participate in the race weekend as scheduled. Kelly Piquet also shared a thoughtful message on her Instagram story previously showcasing her bump, acknowledging those who may find such announcements challenging.
She wrote, "I understand how these announcements can be challenging for those who are longing for a child... If that's you, I'm sending all my love, my deepest hugs and magic your way."
Verstappen and Piquet have been in a relationship since 2020. Piquet is the daughter of three-time F1 World Champion Nelson Piquet, making Lily the granddaughter of two F1 champions. The couple resides in Monaco and has shared glimpses of their family life on social media. He captioned it “Welcome to the world, sweet Lily. Our hearts are fuller than ever - you are our greatest gift. We love you so much.”