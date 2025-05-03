4-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen welcomes his first child with partner Kelly Piquet

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet have joyfully welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Lily. The announcement came just hours before the Miami Grand Prix, marking a significant personal milestone for the four-time Formula 1 World Champion.

On Friday, May 2, Verstappen and Piquet shared the heartwarming news via a joint Instagram post, introducing their newborn daughter, Lily. The couple expressed their immense happiness, stating, "Our hearts are fuller than ever." This is Verstappen's first child, while Piquet has a daughter, Penelope, from a previous relationship with former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat. Penelope happens to be really close to Max.