Alia Bhatt set to shine at Cannes debut

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is poised to make her highly anticipated red carpet debut at this year's Cannes Film Festival. The actor will be representing global beauty giant L'Oreal Paris as their newest global ambassador, joining the festival alongside fellow L'Oreal stalwart Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The prestigious film event is scheduled to run from May 13-24, marking L'Oreal Paris's 28th year as an official partner.

Alia Bhatt opens up on her Cannes debut

Expressing her excitement about this milestone Alia stated, "There’s something absolutely special about firsts — and I’m so excited to make my Festival de Cannes debut this year an iconic celebration of cinema and self-expression. It is such an honour to represent L’Oréal Paris at the Festival with this year’s theme ‘Lights Beauty and Action’."

She further elaborated on her personal connection to beauty saying, "To me beauty is about celebrating individuality confidence and self worth. It’s limitless it’s unique. I'm proud to stand with a brand that celebrates every woman’s journey and empowers them to shine in their own light.”

Dario Zizzi, general manager of L'Oreal Paris India, highlighted the significance of Alia's presence. "Alia’s debut not only reflects the rising influence of Indian cinema but also our brand’s enduring commitment to celebrating diverse beauty and empowering women across the world," he said.

Alia will join a host of international luminaries on the Cannes red carpet, including Eva Longoria, Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, Aja, Naomi King, Andie MacDowell, Simone Ashley, Elle Fanning, Bebe Vio and Yseult further solidifying the strong Indian representation at this year's festival. Her debut follows her appearance at the Met Gala in 2024, adding another feather to the cap of this accomplished actor.