Babil Khan addresses viral crying video, says it was ‘misinterpreted’; thanks Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and others

The now-deleted clip showed an emotional Babil breaking down while appearing to call out several Bollywood celebrities by name, including Ananya Panday and Arjun Kapoor. While many took the video as a critique of the industry or certain individuals, Babil has now clarified his intent.

In new Instagram stories, Babil shared a statement originally posted by actor Kubbra Sait, which featured an official note from his family. In the caption, he wrote, “Thank you so much ❤️ This video was extremely misinterpreted. I was trying to show support to Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Gaurav Adarsh, Arjun Kapoor, Raghav Juyal, Arijit Singh.” He continued, “I genuinely don't have the energy to indulge more, but I do this as a responsibility for my peers that I truly admire.” The young actor also reshared Instagram stories from some of those mentioned. To Raghav Juyal, he wrote, “Raghav Juyal, bhai you are my icon, my idol and my elder brother that I never had.” Siddhant Chaturvedi showed his support by posting a short video of Babil, in which he says, “Mujhe itihaas likhna hai, kitaab nahi (I want to write history, not a book).” Babil reposted the story and replied, “I love you brother.” Ananya Panday, too, responded with warmth, writing on her Instagram Story: “Only love and good energy for you, Babil, always in ur corner.”