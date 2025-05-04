Celebs

Babil Khan addresses viral crying video, says it was ‘misinterpreted’; thanks Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and others

After briefly deactivating his Instagram account, Babil Khan returns to clear the air on his emotional video and expresses support for fellow artists including Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Raghav Juyal
Babil Khan, son of the late Irrfan Khan and rising actor in his own right, has re-emerged on Instagram after a brief but dramatic disappearance. The 26-year-old actor had deleted his account on Sunday following a tearful video that sparked concern and confusion across social media.

The now-deleted clip showed an emotional Babil breaking down while appearing to call out several Bollywood celebrities by name, including Ananya Panday and Arjun Kapoor. While many took the video as a critique of the industry or certain individuals, Babil has now clarified his intent.

In new Instagram stories, Babil shared a statement originally posted by actor Kubbra Sait, which featured an official note from his family. In the caption, he wrote, “Thank you so much ❤️ This video was extremely misinterpreted. I was trying to show support to Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Gaurav Adarsh, Arjun Kapoor, Raghav Juyal, Arijit Singh.” He continued, “I genuinely don't have the energy to indulge more, but I do this as a responsibility for my peers that I truly admire.” The young actor also reshared Instagram stories from some of those mentioned. To Raghav Juyal, he wrote, “Raghav Juyal, bhai you are my icon, my idol and my elder brother that I never had.” Siddhant Chaturvedi showed his support by posting a short video of Babil, in which he says, “Mujhe itihaas likhna hai, kitaab nahi (I want to write history, not a book).” Babil reposted the story and replied, “I love you brother.” Ananya Panday, too, responded with warmth, writing on her Instagram Story: “Only love and good energy for you, Babil, always in ur corner.”

Babil Khan receives support from Kubbra Sait, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Raghav Juyal after meltdown video

Babil’s return seems to have reassured fans, many of whom had flooded social media with concern over his mental well-being. Known for his sensitive approach to life and art, the actor has often spoken candidly about grief, vulnerability and navigating the industry under the shadow of his legendary father.

