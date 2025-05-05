Met Gala 2025: Diljit Dosanjh breaks down a Met Gala invite on his social media

Preparations for the Met Gala are in full swing as the much awaited event is all set to begin tonight around 5:30 pm at the historic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Buzz is that three Indians would be making their debut in the Red Carpet and all three have been treating their fans to sneak peeks since yesterday. While Shah Rukh Khan is expected to team up with Sabyasachi, mom-to-be Kiara Advani might be walking down the Red Carpet in Gaurav Gupta couture and actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh is speculated to be wearing a Prabal Gurung.
Amidst the preparations, make-up, attires and welcomes, Dosanjh treated his fans to a breakdown of the Met Gala invite card through a short video on his Instagram and Instagram stories. Here’s a quick look at how this most prestigious invite looks like.
A fun video in Punjabi language, he shares jokingly to not send him any invite cards, because the one card he was waiting for has reached him. In a slate black envelope with his name written in Golden on it, he has the Met Gala invite in his hands. Taking out the actual card from the envelope, front of the card highlights the theme of the year through just a single photograph. This year, the theme is ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ and the red carpet theme is ‘Tailored for you’.
The invite comes with a strict rule card which as he reads out in the video says, “The use of the cell phones or recording devices inside the museum is strictly prohibited throughout the evening”. The invite also mentions that Honorary Chair LeBron James; Co- Chairs Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams and Anna Wintour “ request the pleasure of your company at a preview and dinner to celebrate the opening of Superfine:Tailoring Black Style , Monday, The fifth of May at Half after Five o’ clock, Dress Code Tailored For You”.
Diljit also mentions that each invite is for one attendee only. Of course, he adds his Punjabi charm and wit to the video while revealing how the Met Gala invite card looks like.
The Met Gala is all set to grab eyeballs tonight all across the globe as several well-known personalities walk down the Red Carpet. The world would watch to see how each attendee and designer interprets the dress code and how innovative it gets.