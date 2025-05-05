Met Gala 2025: Diljit Dosanjh breaks down a Met Gala invite on his social media

The invite comes with a strict rule card which as he reads out in the video says, “The use of the cell phones or recording devices inside the museum is strictly prohibited throughout the evening”. The invite also mentions that Honorary Chair LeBron James; Co- Chairs Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams and Anna Wintour “ request the pleasure of your company at a preview and dinner to celebrate the opening of Superfine:Tailoring Black Style , Monday, The fifth of May at Half after Five o’ clock, Dress Code Tailored For You”.

Diljit also mentions that each invite is for one attendee only. Of course, he adds his Punjabi charm and wit to the video while revealing how the Met Gala invite card looks like.

The Met Gala is all set to grab eyeballs tonight all across the globe as several well-known personalities walk down the Red Carpet. The world would watch to see how each attendee and designer interprets the dress code and how innovative it gets.