Met Gala 2025: How the co-chairs upped their fashion game on the red carpets and beyond

Colman Domingo

This actor, playwright and director has been seen making heads turn several times at the Met Gala carpet and elsewhere. Making designer Willy Chavarria his muse for the 2024 Met Gala he made an appearance in a cream double breasted blazer, a damatic cape, wide –legged black trousers, black feather lapel . His look was a tribute to Chadwick Boseman and Andre Leon Talley, both, who have previously walked the carpet in capes. With his innovative ensemble his aim was to honour cultural icons and their contributions through fashion at a global scale.

Very recently for the 2025 Academy Museum Gala, he collaborated with the House of Valentino for a formal ensemble in garnet with bowed brogues, lace gloves, and a bag that made people stop and look twice. The playful details in the ensemble was a statement that formals need not be boring but youthful and experimental. But one fashion statement that we cannot forget from Colman is his BAFTA awards appearance in a Versace. Leather gloves, pointed boots, leather coat with the Versace prints, it was a masterclass on contemporary fashion. With Domingo’s playfulness with accessories, one would be waiting to see what he churns up at the red carpet.