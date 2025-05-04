Met Gala 2025: How the co-chairs upped their fashion game on the red carpets and beyond

The Met Gala 2025 has already got hearts thumping with anticipation of who will be making an appearance wearing which designer and how would they honour the theme Superfine: Tailoring Black Style and the dress code Tailored for you. To be held at the iconic Metropolitan Museum, this year the organizing team has four co-chairs along with the boss lady Anna Wintour. British racer Sir Lewis Hamilton; American actor, director, playwright Colman Domingo; rapper A$AP Rocky and musician and fashion designer Pharrell Williams take over as co-chairs.
Interestingly, each of them has made previous appearances at the Met Gala red carpet and has also drawn the attention of the world to their attires, outside of it. Ahead of the Met Gala red carpet scheduled on May 5, here’s a quick look as how they have individually embraced fashion, sometimes making revolutionary appearances.
A$AP Rocky
Rakim Athelaston Mayers, world famous by his name A$AP Rocky, has often broken boundaries through his fashion sense. In 2019, he came to the Met Gala wrapped in a thrift store find – a bold, vibrant and quirky quilt which was later transformed into a fitted garment by designer Eli Russell Linnetz (ERL). It was interesting to note how he combined sustainability and luxury to create an eye-catching look.
The same year he brought back the Babushka Boy look through a silk scarf around his head. In 2023 he teamed up with Karl Lagerfeld for Met Gala and donned a piece reflecting Scottish heritage. With a black blazer over a white dress, embellished denim jeans and red plait kilt, he showed how men can style kilts for global events and honoured Scottish folk practices. Only time will tell what he choose to wear this time around.
Lewis Hamilton
British racer Lewis Hamilton not only plays with the accelerator in the racing arena but also sets fashion trends quite fast – both on the red carpet and the Grand Prixes around the world. Last year, he honoured one of the first British Black gardeners John Ystumllyn and his Afro-British heritage by wearing a Burberry ensemble. It had detailed and intricate floral embroidery along with thorn-like jewellery which resonated with the theme – Garden of Time.
He usually keeps it casual and comfortable during the Grand Prixes, but who says that can’t be luxurious? His navy, short-sleeve pullover with navy pants and sneakers at the Hungarian Grand Prix was designed by Kim Jones from Dior and perfect for a cool summer vibe. He also choose to go all white for the Monaco Grand Prix wearing Rick Owens. His style seems to be a cool , comfortable and casual yet one which makes head turn. It is only a matter of hours before his Met Gala 2025 look is revealed.
Colman Domingo
This actor, playwright and director has been seen making heads turn several times at the Met Gala carpet and elsewhere. Making designer Willy Chavarria his muse for the 2024 Met Gala he made an appearance in a cream double breasted blazer, a damatic cape, wide –legged black trousers, black feather lapel . His look was a tribute to Chadwick Boseman and Andre Leon Talley, both, who have previously walked the carpet in capes. With his innovative ensemble his aim was to honour cultural icons and their contributions through fashion at a global scale.
Very recently for the 2025 Academy Museum Gala, he collaborated with the House of Valentino for a formal ensemble in garnet with bowed brogues, lace gloves, and a bag that made people stop and look twice. The playful details in the ensemble was a statement that formals need not be boring but youthful and experimental. But one fashion statement that we cannot forget from Colman is his BAFTA awards appearance in a Versace. Leather gloves, pointed boots, leather coat with the Versace prints, it was a masterclass on contemporary fashion. With Domingo’s playfulness with accessories, one would be waiting to see what he churns up at the red carpet.
Pharrell Williams
This American musician and fashion designer knows how to keep it simple yet details with symbolism. His appearance at the 2021 Met Gala was homage to American culture with a twist. His ensemble had bits of American traditional symbolism like a cowboy shirt, white piping, skinny trousers, cowboy boots and more. It was carefully designed by Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. While his previous Met Gala look was phenomenal, one fashion statement that made him the talk of the world overnight was his Vivienne Westwood hat at the 2014 Grammy Awards. He does know how to add details through accessories and turn his look into a viral sensation.
Well, the fashion sentinels are ready to see what this co-chair conjures out of his hat this time!