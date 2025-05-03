Met Gala 2025: Let’s revisit the most controversial moments to ever hit the red carpet

Every first Monday in May, the Met Gala transforms the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art into the world’s most-watched red carpet. With stylists, designers, and A-list celebs in tow, the annual spectacle is a fashion free-for-all — and not every headline is flattering. Here’s a look back at some of the most controversial and conversation-sparking Met Gala moments.
Kim Kardashian’s Marilyn moment (2022)
Kardashian caused an uproar when she stepped out in Marilyn Monroe’s actual “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress. Critics feared the historic gown was damaged, though Ripley’s Believe It or Not! — the dress’s custodian — denied any harm. Then came backlash over Kim admitting to dropping 16 pounds to fit into the piece, igniting debates about unhealthy beauty standards.
Cara Delevingne’s copyright clash (2021)
At the 2021 Gala, Cara’s ‘Peg the Patriarchy’ vest, designed by Dior, sparked controversy — not for its message, but for allegedly using a phrase trademarked by sex educator Luna Matatas without credit. Cara declined to comment, but Luna called it ‘performative feminism’ and flagged the lack of attribution.
AOC’s ‘Tax the Rich’ statement (2021)
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez turned heads and sparked political debate in a white gown emblazoned with ‘Tax the Rich’ in red. While some applauded the boldness, others saw irony in making such a statement at a high-society event. An ethics probe followed over delayed payments for her look, though her office insists she covered costs from personal funds.
Lady Gaga’s strip show (2019)
For the ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion’ theme, Gaga delivered a four-act fashion performance, peeling off a Brandon Maxwell gown to reveal lingerie and fishnets. It was equal parts theatre and shock value — and completely on brand.
Streaker on the carpet (2014)
A man clad only in a pink mankini and gold chain crashed the red carpet, giving paparazzi more than they bargained for. Security quickly intervened, but not before the intruder’s outrageous stunt went viral.