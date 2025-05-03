Met Gala 2025: Let’s revisit the most controversial moments to ever hit the red carpet

Every first Monday in May, the Met Gala transforms the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art into the world’s most-watched red carpet. With stylists, designers, and A-list celebs in tow, the annual spectacle is a fashion free-for-all — and not every headline is flattering. Here’s a look back at some of the most controversial and conversation-sparking Met Gala moments.

The Met Gala is known for bold fashion statements — but some looks do more than just turn heads. They ignite full-blown controversies