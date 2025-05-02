Met Gala 2025: Date, timing and how to livestream

The most anticipated red carpet event of the year is back, and it’s ready to dazzle your screens! The Met Gala 2025, hosted by the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, is set to take place on Monday, May 5 (Tuesday, May 6 IST). Get ready for a night filled with bold fashion, cultural celebration, and all the A-list glamour you can handle.
For those in India, you can catch the red carpet livestream on May 6 at 3:30 AM IST. Fashion enthusiasts can join Vogue’s exclusive livestream on its digital platforms, including YouTube, for a front-row experience like no other. The red carpet festivities kick off at 6:00 PM ET, which translates to 3:30 AM IST on Tuesday, May 6. Prepare to be wowed as celebrities make their grand entrance up the iconic Met stairs in stunning custom couture, all reflecting this year’s powerful theme.
This year’s dress code, Tailored for You, is inspired by the Costume Institute’s Spring exhibition, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, which will be on display from May 10 to October 26. Curated by Andrew Bolton, with guest curator Monica Miller, a Professor of Africana Studies at Barnard College, the exhibit delves into how clothing shapes Black identities across the Atlantic diaspora, highlighting 12 essential traits of Black dandyism. The dress code is designed to celebrate menswear and encourages creative interpretation.
The 2025 gala’s theme, rooted in Black style, draws from the Superfine exhibition, tracing the journey of Black dandyism from 18th-century Europe to the Harlem Renaissance and beyond, all through the lens of fashion, identity, and resistance.
Expect a star-studded guest list with co-chairs including actor Colman Domingo, rapper A$AP Rocky, F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton, and musician Pharrell Williams. LeBron James will take on the honorary chair role, and Indian celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh are also anticipated to grace the event.
La La Anthony, Teyana Taylor, and SNL’s Ego Nwodim will host the red carpet stream, joined by internet favourite Emma Chamberlain, who returns as a special correspondent.