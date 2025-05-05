Simon Pegg says Tom Cruise will ‘risk his life’ for moviegoers: “He just cares that much”

In a recent interview, the British actor and screenwriter sang praises of his Mission: Impossible co-star, calling Cruise ‘absolutely nuts’ in the most admiring way possible. “Tom Cruise literally will risk his life for the audience,” Simon said. “I’ve said, ‘You're absolutely nuts’ many times to him. But he just cares that much about it.”

Tom’s high-octane stunt work has become the stuff of legend — from clinging to the side of an Airbus A400M mid-flight to scaling the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world. And Simon, who has played tech whiz Benji Dunn in the franchise since Mission: Impossible III (2006), has witnessed the madness up close. Recalling the Burj Khalifa shoot in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, Simon described a moment that perfectly captured Cruise’s thrill-seeking spirit. “Just leaning out of the window and seeing Tom sort of hanging there, smiling, this big s***-eating grin on his face, like, ‘I'm having the best time,’” he said.