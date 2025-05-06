Diljit Dosanjh tells Nicole Scherzinger ‘I am learning English’ at Met Gala 2025

Scherzinger took to her Instagram Stories to share snippets from the glamorous night. In the video, Shakira is seen getting her outfit adjusted, visibly uncomfortable from the pricks of pins, prompting Nicole to say, “This is the behind-the-scenes that people don’t see. Shakira just said ‘ow’ because of the needles.”

She then pans the camera to actress Tessa Thompson, remarking that she “cannot sit down,” likely due to the structure of her elaborate couture ensemble.

Finally, she moves the camera to Diljit Dosanjh, who is seen focused on his phone. When Scherzinger draws attention to him, he looks up and humorously says, “I am learning English,” prompting smiles all around.

Diljit, who made his much-anticipated MET Gala debut this year, also shared moments from the event on his Instagram Stories. He posted pictures with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Shakira, among others. The singer-actor made a striking impression, embracing his Punjabi heritage with a regal look designed by Prabal Gurung.

Diljit wore an ivory-hued outfit, featuring a bejeweled turban, a traditional neckpiece, and a sheathed sword, all completed with a flowing cape adorned with Punjabi script—an ensemble that fused cultural identity with contemporary high fashion.

The MET Gala, held annually to benefit the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York, is widely considered the pinnacle of global fashion events. This year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” took inspiration from Monica L. Miller’s book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity, and for the first time, put a spotlight on menswear.

The 2025 gala was co-chaired by Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and longtime fashion icon Anna Wintour, with a host committee that included Simone Biles, Angel Reese, Doechii, and Usher.