Met Gala 2025 Live Updates: Diljit Dosanjh brings Punjabi royalty to New York in Prabal Gurung’s regal creation

Stepping onto the Met’s iconic steps, Diljit brought his heritage to life through every detail of his look. The white ensemble featured intricate tonal embroidery, detailed cuffs and layered fabric that gave it a regal yet modern feel. Traditional accessories elevated the outfit —a ceremonial sword, a striking Patiala-style necklace and custom footwear that matched the overall royal aesthetic. Each element was carefully chosen to reflect his roots while making a strong, stylish stamen on one of fashion’s biggest stages.

Rather than opting for theatrics or shock value, Diljit embraced elegance and authenticity, letting the depth of his cultural identity shine through in every element of his attire and are we surprised? The choice to bring a distinctly Punjabi aesthetic to one of fashion's most globally recognised events resonated with audiences far beyond the red carpet. It was not just a fashion stamen but a proud moment of representation — a celebration of tradition in a space that often leans heavily into futurism and fantasy With grace and quiet power, Diljit showed how heritage and history can be reimagined on the world stage, turning his Met Gala appearance into a moment of both personal pride and cultural significance.