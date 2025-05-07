Allu Arjun meets Aamir Khan at his residence, sparks collaboration rumours

The numbers are nothing short of staggering. Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 and Aamir Khan’s Dangal both grossed over INR 1,800 crore worldwide. So, it’s no surprise that just one frame of these two titans together sent fans into a frenzy, complete with celebratory emojis and box office calculations.

While neither party has confirmed any project, the excitement continues to build. Whether it’s a strategic discussion or just a casual creative meetup, one thing is clear—Indian cinema’s North-South synergy is stronger than ever.