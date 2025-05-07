Allu Arjun meets Aamir Khan at his residence, sparks collaboration rumours

Stylish star Allu Arjun and Bollywood icon Aamir Khan sent fans into a frenzy with their unexpected meeting at Aamir's home in Mumbai. Just one snapshot of the two, smiling, looking sharp, and rocking their signature styles, was enough to set the internet ablaze.
The image quickly went viral, sparking conversations about a potential big-screen collaboration between these two powerhouse performers. Not long after the photo surfaced, fan clubs and insiders started sharing a teaser-style video that showed the duo engaged in a deep conversation. While no official details have been released, the speculation has taken on a life of its own. Given that both actors are known for their impactful, high-concept films, fans are buzzing with excitement about what might be in the works.
One popular theory? Aamir Khan could be joining Allu Arjun for his upcoming film with director Atlee. Known as AA22xA6, this project is already being touted as a visually stunning and emotionally rich experience. If this rumour turns out to be true, it would mark the first collaboration between these stars, and a crossover that could shake up Indian cinema.
The numbers are nothing short of staggering. Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 and Aamir Khan’s Dangal both grossed over INR 1,800 crore worldwide. So, it’s no surprise that just one frame of these two titans together sent fans into a frenzy, complete with celebratory emojis and box office calculations.
While neither party has confirmed any project, the excitement continues to build. Whether it’s a strategic discussion or just a casual creative meetup, one thing is clear—Indian cinema’s North-South synergy is stronger than ever.