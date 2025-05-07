Rajinikanth applauds Suriya’s stellar performance in ‘Retro’

Superstar Rajinikanth has given a glowing endorsement to Suriya’s latest film Retro, calling the actor’s performance “super” and praising the film’s overall effort. The praise was shared by Retro director Karthik Subbaraj, who took to his X account to express his excitement and gratitude.
“Thalaivar watched #Retro & he loved it,” Subbaraj wrote. “Exact words of Thalaivar — ‘What an effort by the whole team… Suriya performance Super… Last 40 minutes of the film Superb… Laughter touch is Fantastic… God bless.’”
The director followed the post with an emotional note, “Am flying now… Love you Thalaivaaa,” tagging Suriya, music composer Santhosh Narayanan, and the production teams.
In a recent interview with a YouTube channel, Subbaraj revealed he was considering a shift to independent cinema following Retro. “After Double X (Jigarthanda Double X), I was thinking of doing an indie film — make something and send it to festivals before releasing it theatrically. I even have a script ready. But then Retro happened. Now, I might go back to that plan,” he said.
Retro, which hit theatres on May 1 to coincide with International Workers’ Day, has been receiving positive reviews. The action-packed film stars Suriya and Pooja Hegde in lead roles and includes a strong supporting cast featuring Joju George, Jayaram, and Karunakaran.
Known for its intense action sequences, Retro saw Suriya undergoing martial arts training in Thailand to prepare for the role. According to the makers, his dedication and work ethic impressed his trainers.
The film features music by Santhosh Narayanan, cinematography by Shreyaas Krishna, editing by Shafique Mohamed Ali, and art direction by Jacki and Mayapandi. Action choreography was handled by Kecha Khamphakdee.