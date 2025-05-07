‘Bigg Boss 17’ fame Soniya Bansal quits entertainment industry, says, ‘I didn’t have peace’

Actor Soniya Bansal, who many remember from her time on Bigg Boss 17 and her roles in films like Dubki and Shoorveer, has made the heartfelt decision to step away from the entertainment industry. Despite the fame and visibility that came with her career, Soniya said in an interview that she feels it’s time to reclaim something she lost: her true self.
In a revealing interview, Soniya shared her feelings of being lost in the relentless pursuit of stardom. “We’re so caught up doing everything for others that we forget ourselves. I realised I don’t even know what my true purpose is anymore. In this race to be perfect, to stay relevant, and to earn more, I lost myself,” she confessed.
While the highs of showbiz were exhilarating, they came at the expense of her inner calm. “Money, fame, popularity—I had it all. But what I didn’t have was peace. And what use is money if you’re not at peace? You may have everything externally, but if you’re empty inside, it’s a very dark place to be,” she added.
With her decision to leave the industry, Soniya is embarking on a journey of self-discovery. “I want to deeply explore what I truly want from life. This industry gave me recognition, but not stillness. It didn’t allow me to breathe. I don’t want to pretend anymore. I want to live authentically—for myself—and become a Life Coach and Spiritual Healer. You never know when your life might change,” she expressed. This shift marks a move from performance to purpose, a transition from scripts to a deeper exploration of the soul.
Soniya’s career kicked off with Naughty Gang and spanned both Bollywood and Telugu cinema, including Dheera. Although her time on Bigg Boss 17 was short, she was the first contestant to be evicted, she still managed to gain significant recognition.
With 6.5 million followers on Instagram and several music videos under her belt, Soniya has crafted a strong public persona. Yet now, she’s choosing to step back from the limelight and embrace stillness, perhaps hoping that the most authentic role she can play is simply being herself.