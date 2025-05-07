‘Bigg Boss 17’ fame Soniya Bansal quits entertainment industry, says, ‘I didn’t have peace’

In a revealing interview, Soniya shared her feelings of being lost in the relentless pursuit of stardom. “We’re so caught up doing everything for others that we forget ourselves. I realised I don’t even know what my true purpose is anymore. In this race to be perfect, to stay relevant, and to earn more, I lost myself,” she confessed.

While the highs of showbiz were exhilarating, they came at the expense of her inner calm. “Money, fame, popularity—I had it all. But what I didn’t have was peace. And what use is money if you’re not at peace? You may have everything externally, but if you’re empty inside, it’s a very dark place to be,” she added.

With her decision to leave the industry, Soniya is embarking on a journey of self-discovery. “I want to deeply explore what I truly want from life. This industry gave me recognition, but not stillness. It didn’t allow me to breathe. I don’t want to pretend anymore. I want to live authentically—for myself—and become a Life Coach and Spiritual Healer. You never know when your life might change,” she expressed. This shift marks a move from performance to purpose, a transition from scripts to a deeper exploration of the soul.