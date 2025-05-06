Met Gala 2025: Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra, aka Don’s Mark-Roma, reunite in a parallel Met Gala Universe?

He is the first Indian actor to walk on the Met Gala Red Carpet this year while she was the first Indian actress to do the same a few years ago. But they had walked together in 2006 and 2011. They are none other than Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The Met Gala red carpet which recently concluded has been buzzing with celebrities wearing their perception of the theme Superfine: Tailoring Black Style with the dress code “Tailored for You”. Both SRK and Priyanka’s complementing black and white attires sparked conversations, but here’s what is even more interesting about their outfits- they resemble outfits during their Don promotions where SRK played the titular role with Chopra as his beloved Roma.
What did SRK and Priyanka Chopra wear for the night?
The King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, who made his debut this year on the red carpet chose to wear an all-black Sabyasachi ensemble layering it with several chains with the K pendent grabbing the most eyeballs. He also had a cane with a head of the Royal Bengal Tiger, symbolic of Sabyasachi’s hometown. Priyanka on the other hand, made her fifth appearance on the red carpet and looked resplendent in a white and black polka dot Balmain designed in collaboration by Olivier Rousteing; which she paired with Bvlgari jewels. Her suit-dress with a high slit fit perfectly and in fact accentuated her petite frame.
Why are the ensembles creating nostalgia?
But it gets more interesting from here. Almost two decades ago when they had acted opposite each other in Bollywood, there was a time when the two of them wore very similar costumes during their film promotions. While SRK was dressed in an all black shade suit and tailored pants; Priyanka wore a similar white dress with large brown polka dots.
Did SRK and Priyanka cross paths at the Met Gala?
While SRK was one of the firsts to make his entry on the Red Carpet, Priyanka Chopra entered with husband Nick Jonas much later. Though the two never crossed paths on the Red Carpet as per reports and live screening, we can only speculate if they did meet inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art where the Met Gala is hosted every year.
As per reports SRK and Priyanka had a wonderful chemistry during the shooting of Don and thereafter, one that was too eye grabbing. They parted ways after Don 2 in 2011 and have never been seen together in any movies ever since.