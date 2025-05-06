Met Gala 2025: Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra, aka Don’s Mark-Roma, reunite in a parallel Met Gala Universe?

Did SRK and Priyanka cross paths at the Met Gala?

While SRK was one of the firsts to make his entry on the Red Carpet, Priyanka Chopra entered with husband Nick Jonas much later. Though the two never crossed paths on the Red Carpet as per reports and live screening, we can only speculate if they did meet inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art where the Met Gala is hosted every year.

As per reports SRK and Priyanka had a wonderful chemistry during the shooting of Don and thereafter, one that was too eye grabbing. They parted ways after Don 2 in 2011 and have never been seen together in any movies ever since.