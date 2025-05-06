Met Gala 2025: Decoding Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s timeless and tailored look

Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s second appearance at the Met Gala 2025 was a stunning example of understated elegance. Renowned for his bold and intricate designs, this time the talented designer opted for a more subtle approach, leaving a memorable mark with his sharp yet understated styling.
Sabyasachi’s outfit paid homage to the classic gentleman’s wardrobe, showcasing fine tailoring, thoughtful layering, and exquisite details. He started with a crisp white shirt, layered it with a trench coat, and topped it off with a flowing overcoat, creating a regal yet relaxed silhouette. The blend of soft, flowing fabric and structured cuts lent the outfit an air of sophistication without feeling overdone. High-waisted black trousers complemented the top, enhancing the sharp, modern aesthetic.
Accessories played a crucial role in Sabyasachi’s look. He chose a bold choker that added a touch of personality without stealing the spotlight. Multiple rings on his fingers brought a playful, luxurious vibe. A standout element was Sabyasachi’s headgear: a sleek, understated piece adorned with a brooch that infused the ensemble with refined charm. This small yet impactful detail added a unique flair to the overall look.
In his Instagram post, Sabyasachi shared his deeper inspiration, referencing ‘Black Dandyism’ as a powerful form of self-expression. He connected this concept to Indian heritage, highlighting the story of Jamsetji Tata’s defiance against colonial-era exclusivity.
He wrote, “Black dandyism originated as a form of self-expression to defy societal, racial and gendered norms...Within an Indian context, I think of Jamsetji Tata, the founder of the Taj hotels, who was denied entry to Watson’s Hotel in Bombay, an exclusive European-only establishment that only allowed entry to “Whites.” That experience led him to build the world renowned Taj Mahal Palace hotel as a symbol of resistance and empowerment...”
Sabyasachi also styled Shah Rukh Khan for the 2025 Met Gala, embracing the Tailored for You theme. The designer’s interpretation of Black Dandyism highlighted King Khan’s super stardom, with a nod to his global cinematic influence.