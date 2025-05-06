Met Gala 2025: Decoding Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s timeless and tailored look

He wrote, “Black dandyism originated as a form of self-expression to defy societal, racial and gendered norms...Within an Indian context, I think of Jamsetji Tata, the founder of the Taj hotels, who was denied entry to Watson’s Hotel in Bombay, an exclusive European-only establishment that only allowed entry to “Whites.” That experience led him to build the world renowned Taj Mahal Palace hotel as a symbol of resistance and empowerment...”