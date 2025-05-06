Did you know that the iconic Met Gala carpet is sourced from Kerala?

The Met Gala 2025 once again captivated the world with its dazzling display of fashion and artistry. Against a striking backdrop of deep blue and golden daffodils, the Metropolitan Museum of Art's steps played host to a celebration of 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style'. But did you know that beneath the couture gowns and bold tuxedos lay a significant piece of Indian craftsmanship?

For the third consecutive year, the iconic Met Gala carpet a sprawling 63.000 square foot expanse was supplied by Neytt by Extraweave a design house nestled in the backwaters of Kerala. This seemingly quiet town in southern India has become an unlikely yet consistent presence on one of the world's most glamorous stages.

The Met Gala's iconic carpet hails from Kerala

Neytt by Extraweave based in Alappuzha has been crafting the Met Gala carpet since 2022. Their commitment to sustainable design is evident in the 2025 carpet woven from biodegradable sisal fibres sourced ethically from Madagascar. This eco-conscious choice aligns with the Gala's increasing focus on responsible luxury. The deep royal blue carpet adorned with golden daffodils and mirrored floral installations not only provided a visually stunning foundation but also echoed the themes of heritage elegance and subversion central to this year's exhibition.

The journey of Neytt to the Met Gala is a testament to the power of local artistry meeting global innovation. With roots stretching back over a century the company blends traditional craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology in their Kerala production facility. This unique combination has allowed them to carve a niche in the luxury design world.

India's presence at the Met Gala extended beyond the carpet. This year saw a significant contingent of Indian designers and celebrities gracing the blue steps. Manish Malhotra made his debut alongside Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Returning stars like Priyanka Chopra and Natasha Poonawalla added to the Indian sparkle. Even Sabyasachi, one of India's most prominent designers, walked the carpet having styled Shah Rukh Khan for the event.

The Met Gala is undoubtedly a fashion spectacle but the involvement of Neytt by Extraweave highlights a fascinating cross-cultural collaboration. From a workshop in Kerala to the steps of the Met this Indian design house is quietly weaving a story of sustainable craftsmanship onto the global stage proving that local artistry can indeed have a profound and lasting impact on the world of high fashion.