Met Gala 2025 Live Updates: Designers Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi take centre-stage

Manish Malhotra, making his much-anticipated debut at the event, arrived in a striking custom ensemble that reflected his signature blend of classic glamour and intricate craftsmanship.

Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi redefine Indian couture

He wore a black overcoat shrug adorned with ornate gold detailing, layered over a crisp white bishop-sleeve shirt—an elegant fusion of structured tailoring and regal embellishment.

Beyond walking the carpet, Malhotra made headlines for dressing some of the evening’s most memorable looks. Natasha Poonawalla stunned in a custom couture creation that reimagined traditional Gara saris into a modern expression of dandyism.

Meanwhile, American singer and actress Coco Jones wore an ivory tuxedo coat designed by Malhotra, subtly nodding to the gala’s theme of Black dandyism, and blending Indian techniques with Western silhouettes.