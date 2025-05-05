Met Gala 2025 Live Updates: Natasha Poonawalla reaches for bold couture

Natasha Poonawalla does it again! She made a striking statement at the Met Gala 2025 in a custom Manish Malhotra couture ensemble that was as thought-provoking as it was visually captivating.
Seamlessly blending the structured edge of dandyism, her look was a masterclass in contrasts. It celebrates artistry, ancestry, and avant-garde elegance in equal measure.
At the heart of her look was a sculpted fishtail skirt, reengineered from two vintage Gara saris, including one from Malhotra’s own archives that dates back over a century. Its richly hand-embroidered surface, a tapestry of silken threads, paid homage to generational artistry.
The skirt was anchored by a corset-cummerbund and paired with a vintage French lace bralette edged in scalloped pearls, subtly subverting traditional dandyism by weaving in feminine strength and sensuality.
A sharply tailored black Gara jacket with bold shoulders and an imperial purple lining completed the look, embroidered in the sacred ektaar technique. At the collar, a sculptural lace cravat by Atelier Biser introduced an element of theatricality, underscoring the dramatic flair that has become synonymous with Natasha’s Met Gala appearances.
This isn’t Natasha’s first time commanding attention at the Met. In 2024, she embraced the eerie glamour of “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” in a Maison Margiela Artisanal look by John Galliano—featuring a white sculpted dress layered with torn black chiffon, a puffed beret, and Louboutin platforms. It was maximalist, moody, and unforgettable.
But in 2025, she moved from fantasy to heritage—a bold turn, executed with precision. With each stitch, Natasha Poonawalla’s presence at the Met Gala continues to assert one truth: fashion, when worn with intent, becomes a language of legacy.
