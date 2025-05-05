Met Gala 2025 Live Updates: Natasha Poonawalla reaches for bold couture

A sharply tailored black Gara jacket with bold shoulders and an imperial purple lining completed the look, embroidered in the sacred ektaar technique. At the collar, a sculptural lace cravat by Atelier Biser introduced an element of theatricality, underscoring the dramatic flair that has become synonymous with Natasha’s Met Gala appearances.

This isn’t Natasha’s first time commanding attention at the Met. In 2024, she embraced the eerie glamour of “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” in a Maison Margiela Artisanal look by John Galliano—featuring a white sculpted dress layered with torn black chiffon, a puffed beret, and Louboutin platforms. It was maximalist, moody, and unforgettable.

But in 2025, she moved from fantasy to heritage—a bold turn, executed with precision. With each stitch, Natasha Poonawalla’s presence at the Met Gala continues to assert one truth: fashion, when worn with intent, becomes a language of legacy.

The silhouette stood out for its architectural precision, exuding a refined, almost androgynous structure reminiscent of classic dandy tailoring.

