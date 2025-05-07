Shah Rukh Khan thanks Sabyasachi for Met Gala look, says, ‘You made me feel like a ‘K’’

“Thank you @sabyasachiofficial and your amazing team for introducing me to the Met Gala. It’s not really my ‘space’, but you all made me feel so comfortable,” SRK shared on Instagram. “Because you, like me, believe that style and fashion is all about being yourself. You made me feel like a ‘K’!”

His post included a series of stunning photos from the red carpet, where the actor donned a dramatic black trench coat over an unbuttoned shirt, accentuated by statement jewellery — including dazzling diamond pendants, one of which featured the letter ‘K’. He completed the bold look with multiple rings and a walking stick topped with a tiger-head handle.