Shah Rukh Khan thanks Sabyasachi for Met Gala look, says, ‘You made me feel like a ‘K’’

Shah Rukh Khan made waves with his striking appearance at the Met Gala, though the superstar humbly admitted that the event isn’t quite his comfort zone. Despite that, he expressed deep gratitude to ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee for making him feel at ease and stylish on fashion’s biggest night.
“Thank you @sabyasachiofficial and your amazing team for introducing me to the Met Gala. It’s not really my ‘space’, but you all made me feel so comfortable,” SRK shared on Instagram. “Because you, like me, believe that style and fashion is all about being yourself. You made me feel like a ‘K’!”
His post included a series of stunning photos from the red carpet, where the actor donned a dramatic black trench coat over an unbuttoned shirt, accentuated by statement jewellery — including dazzling diamond pendants, one of which featured the letter ‘K’. He completed the bold look with multiple rings and a walking stick topped with a tiger-head handle.
The post quickly drew reactions from the Bollywood community. Aditi Rao Hydari gushed, “The bestest ever… forever,” while Ananya Panday dropped several heart emojis in admiration.
In a playful tribute, long-time friend and co-star Kajol recreated SRK’s Met Gala look, donning a black coat and fun accessories. She captioned her post with, “Hmmmmmmmm, spot the difference,” teasing her friend while paying homage to his fashion-forward appearance.
Filmmaker Karan Johar also couldn’t resist celebrating Shah Rukh’s moment. Sharing a video of the actor making his grand entrance, Johar wrote, “All hail the king of the MET!!! The internet just broke into a gazillion hearts!!! Bhai, you rule.” He also reposted a picture shared by SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani with the caption “The King”, accompanied by the track “Here Comes The Hotstepper”.
Despite calling it unfamiliar territory, Shah Rukh Khan certainly made a regal mark at his Met Gala debut.