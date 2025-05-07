Celebs

Shah Rukh Khan thanks Sabyasachi for Met Gala look, says, ‘You made me feel like a ‘K’’

The Bollywood icon thanked designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee for making him feel at home on fashion's grandest stage, while friends and fans hail him as the true ‘King’
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

Shah Rukh Khan made waves with his striking appearance at the Met Gala, though the superstar humbly admitted that the event isn’t quite his comfort zone. Despite that, he expressed deep gratitude to ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee for making him feel at ease and stylish on fashion’s biggest night.

Shah Rukh Khan on Met Gala Debut: ‘Not My Space, But Felt Like a King’

“Thank you @sabyasachiofficial and your amazing team for introducing me to the Met Gala. It’s not really my ‘space’, but you all made me feel so comfortable,” SRK shared on Instagram. “Because you, like me, believe that style and fashion is all about being yourself. You made me feel like a ‘K’!”

His post included a series of stunning photos from the red carpet, where the actor donned a dramatic black trench coat over an unbuttoned shirt, accentuated by statement jewellery — including dazzling diamond pendants, one of which featured the letter ‘K’. He completed the bold look with multiple rings and a walking stick topped with a tiger-head handle.

The post quickly drew reactions from the Bollywood community. Aditi Rao Hydari gushed, “The bestest ever… forever,” while Ananya Panday dropped several heart emojis in admiration.

In a playful tribute, long-time friend and co-star Kajol recreated SRK’s Met Gala look, donning a black coat and fun accessories. She captioned her post with, “Hmmmmmmmm, spot the difference,” teasing her friend while paying homage to his fashion-forward appearance.

Filmmaker Karan Johar also couldn’t resist celebrating Shah Rukh’s moment. Sharing a video of the actor making his grand entrance, Johar wrote, “All hail the king of the MET!!! The internet just broke into a gazillion hearts!!! Bhai, you rule.” He also reposted a picture shared by SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani with the caption “The King”, accompanied by the track “Here Comes The Hotstepper”.

Despite calling it unfamiliar territory, Shah Rukh Khan certainly made a regal mark at his Met Gala debut.

Shah Rukh Khan
Met Gala: Shah Rukh Khan's watch has a price tag of INR 21 crore
Shah Rukh Khan
Sabyasachi Mukherjee

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com