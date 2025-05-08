Deepika Padukone calls out director’s jab about her ‘taking motherhood seriously’ when she chose Dua over a meeting

Actor Deepika Padukone has long been admired for her ability to balance a thriving career with personal authenticity. Now, as she steps into motherhood following the birth of her daughter Dua in September 2024, Deepika is once again defining life on her own terms—even when faced with unsolicited opinions within the industry.
In an interview with another publication, Deepika candidly shared an incident where a director appeared to question her dedication to her caeer after she chose to prioritise her newborn. Recounting the exchange, she revealed, ‘I told him I couldn’t meet because I needed to be with my daughter. He turned around and said, ‘Oh, looks like she’s taking motherhood very seriously.’ I don’t know if that was a compliment or a jab. What does that mean, taking motherhood seriously? Yeah, of course I am!’
Since welcoming Dua with husband and fellow actor Ranveer Singh, Deepika has remained committed to allowing her life to evolve naturally, unburdened by the expectations of others. She explained that she and Ranveer are deeply aligned in their parenting philosophy, choosing to be present for every moment of their daughter’s early life.
Whether it is the kind of films she wants to do, how she chooses to live her life, or the passions she pursues, Deepika made it clear that beyond those personal choices, ‘it doesn’t even matter what anyone else thinks.’ She added that she has always been able to tune out the noise and trust her instinct.
In an industry where women have long been boxed in by assumptions about how motherhood clips ambition, Deepika’s approach is refreshingly bold. She’s proving— effortlessly, we might add— that ambition and parenthood don’t cancel each other out. They can and do coexist beautifully when you call the shots.
As she charts this vibrant new chapter, Deepika’s message is loud and clear: motherhood isn’t a detour from ambition — it’s a deeper, richer version of it. And she’ll be doing it exactly how she pleases.