Deepika Padukone calls out director’s jab about her ‘taking motherhood seriously’ when she chose Dua over a meeting

Whether it is the kind of films she wants to do, how she chooses to live her life, or the passions she pursues, Deepika made it clear that beyond those personal choices, ‘it doesn’t even matter what anyone else thinks.’ She added that she has always been able to tune out the noise and trust her instinct.

In an industry where women have long been boxed in by assumptions about how motherhood clips ambition, Deepika’s approach is refreshingly bold. She’s proving— effortlessly, we might add— that ambition and parenthood don’t cancel each other out. They can and do coexist beautifully when you call the shots.

As she charts this vibrant new chapter, Deepika’s message is loud and clear: motherhood isn’t a detour from ambition — it’s a deeper, richer version of it. And she’ll be doing it exactly how she pleases.