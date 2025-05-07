Met Gala 2025: Why did Cartier deny Diljit Dosanjh but let Emma Chamberlain wear the Maharaja of Patiala’s necklace?

Diljit Dosanjh has always carried himself with the quiet confidence of Punjab's rich cultural heritage. Whether through his groundbreaking music or his impeccable style, he represents modern Punjabi excellence while staying rooted in tradition.

His humility and authenticity shine through everything he does, whether its by honouring his culture or by showing respect for others.

So when he made his Met Gala debut in 2025, every element of his Prabal Gurung ensemble told a story. It was through the turban, the ceremonial kirpan, and most importantly, his necklace which was a replaced version of Cartier's original.

The French jewellery house had refused to let the Punjabi superstar wear the authentic Patiala Necklace, despite its connection to his heritage.

Diljit Dosanjh's Met Gala necklace spotlights Cartier's double standard

In 1928, Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala commissioned Cartier to create a breathtaking necklace with 1,000 carats of diamonds, the largest the French jeweller had ever made.

By 1948, the necklace had mysteriously disappeared. Decades later, Cartier painstakingly reassembled part of it, now displayed as a museum artifact.

In 2022, American YouTuber Emma Chamberlain wore a section of the Patiala Necklace at the Met Gala. Fast forward to 2025, when Diljit Dosanjh requested to wear it in homage to the Maharaja, the luxury brand refused on grounds of the necklace being “too fragile."