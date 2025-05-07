Met Gala 2025: Why did Cartier deny Diljit Dosanjh but let Emma Chamberlain wear the Maharaja of Patiala’s necklace?

Diljit Dosanjh has always carried himself with the quiet confidence of Punjab's rich cultural heritage. Whether through his groundbreaking music or his impeccable style, he represents modern Punjabi excellence while staying rooted in tradition.
His humility and authenticity shine through everything he does, whether its by honouring his culture or by showing respect for others.
So when he made his Met Gala debut in 2025, every element of his Prabal Gurung ensemble told a story. It was through the turban, the ceremonial kirpan, and most importantly, his necklace which was a replaced version of Cartier's original.
The French jewellery house had refused to let the Punjabi superstar wear the authentic Patiala Necklace, despite its connection to his heritage.
In 1928, Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala commissioned Cartier to create a breathtaking necklace with 1,000 carats of diamonds, the largest the French jeweller had ever made.
By 1948, the necklace had mysteriously disappeared. Decades later, Cartier painstakingly reassembled part of it, now displayed as a museum artifact.
In 2022, American YouTuber Emma Chamberlain wore a section of the Patiala Necklace at the Met Gala. Fast forward to 2025, when Diljit Dosanjh requested to wear it in homage to the Maharaja, the luxury brand refused on grounds of the necklace being “too fragile."
So Diljit turned to Jaipur’s Golecha Jewels, who crafted a staggering 250-carat tribute in four months, using 2,500 diamonds and emeralds, anchored by an 80-carat emerald centrepiece. The design replaced the Patiala necklace and added to Diljit's outfit but it stood nowhere near the original necklace.
The irony of the matter is not lost. The foreign jeweller who once served the Maharaja now not only controls access to his legacy, but also gatekeeps it from the culture that birthed it.
The Patiala Necklace is a relic of colonialism and a symbol of stolen opulence. It's fashion when Emma wears it, but not it's almost borders on discomfort when Diljit asks for the same.
Cartier’s decision raises some uncomfortable questions:
What makes it okay to detach an accessory from its state of origin? Does ownership only count when you're on the "right" side of the colonial stance?
The original necklace may remain behind glass. But the questions it raises have broken through. The Met Gala has always been a spectacle of who wears what, but now, it’s also a stage for who is allowed to wear what accessory based on their background.
Diljit Dosanjh walked the carpet without Cartier’s permission, but his experience shows how South Asians have been able to conserve their legacy, despite such acts of microaggressions.