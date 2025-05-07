Fashion critics got it wrong — Diljit Dosanjh understood the Met Gala 2025 assignment

While most guests at the Met Gala 2025 were preoccupied with nailing the theme ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ in Western silhouettes, pinstripes, shoulder pads and polished tailoring, Diljit Dosanjh walked in like a sovereign from a parallel fashion cosmos. Dressed head-to-toe in custom Prabal Gurung, the Punjabi megastar and global music icon turned the red carpet into his royal court—and he’s now facing backlash for supposedly ‘missing the memo’. But let’s set the record straight: Diljit didn’t overlook the theme, he reinterpreted it with quiet brilliance.

His look drew directly from the regal stylings of Indian Sikh royalty—more specifically, the sartorial legacy of Maharaja Ranjit Singh and the princely states of Punjab. We’re talking pearl-encrusted layering, hand-embroidered ivory capes, a bejewelled turban, and yes, a sword—the kind of swagger that doesn’t ask for permission. It commands presence. And while some critics dismissed the ensemble as too 'ethnic' for a night celebrating Black dandyism, the irony couldn’t be more misplaced. Diljit’s look was not a detour from the theme. It was an exquisite, historically grounded detonation of it.

Critics missed the brief—Diljit delivered a masterclass in cultural dandyism, rooted in Sikh sovereignty