Sai Pallavi birthday special: 5 surprising facts about the ‘Ramayana’ actress

1. Medical Graduate from Tbilisi State Medical University

Before she became a household name, Sai Pallavi was actually on a totally different career path — medicine. She earned her MBBS degree from Tbilisi State Medical University in Georgia and had her sights set on becoming a cardiologist. Although she never registered as a practising doctor, her academic journey reflects her dedication and discipline, which makes her success in films even more impressive.

2. Self-Taught Dancer Inspired by Bollywood Icons

Despite being one of the most graceful dancers in Indian cinema, Sai Pallavi never had formal dance training as a child. Her passion for dance sparked from watching performances by legends like Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai, and she learned their moves just by observing and practising. Her unique style, filled with emotion and raw energy, quickly became her trademark, one that truly resonated with audiences and helped her stand out in the industry.