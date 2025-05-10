Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan attend grand wedding of Ishari Ganesh’s daughter in Chennai
The Tamil film industry came out in full swing on Friday to celebrate the wedding of Preetha Ganesh, the daughter of producer and educationist Ishari K Ganesh. The traditional ceremony took place in Chennai and brought together a dazzling array of Kollywood stars, all there to shower blessings on the newlyweds, Preetha and Lushvin Kumar, in an event that lit up social media with a flurry of viral images and videos.
Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan among major celebs in attendance
Cinema legends Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan were spotted sharing warm moments with the bride and groom, marking a rare occasion where both icons appeared together at the same event. Other notable attendees included actors Sathyaraj and Prabhu, along with filmmakers like Mani Ratnam (who brought his wife Suhasini), Gautham Vasudev Menon, Vetrimaaran, and C. Sundar.
Suriya attends sangeet, dances to ‘Kanimma’ from Retro
Actor Suriya was seen the day before at the sangeet function, enthusiastically cheering on performers dancing to his film's hit track, Kanimma. He took a moment to pose with the couple and Ishari Ganesh, presenting them with a bouquet.
Ravi Mohan and Kenishaa Francis spark dating rumours
Among the guests who caught everyone’s eye was actor Ravi Mohan, better known as Jayam Ravi, who arrived with singer-therapist Kenishaa Francis. The pair, dressed in matching gold outfits, sparked fresh speculation about their relationship as they were seen seated together and mingling with other attendees.
Ishari Ganesh, the founder of Vels Film International and chancellor of Vels University, has been a driving force behind films like Comali and Mookuthi Amman. His production lineup also includes Genie, Dayangaram, and the highly anticipated Mookuthi Amman 2.