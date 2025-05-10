Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan attend grand wedding of Ishari Ganesh’s daughter in Chennai

Among the guests who caught everyone’s eye was actor Ravi Mohan, better known as Jayam Ravi, who arrived with singer-therapist Kenishaa Francis. The pair, dressed in matching gold outfits, sparked fresh speculation about their relationship as they were seen seated together and mingling with other attendees.

Ishari Ganesh, the founder of Vels Film International and chancellor of Vels University, has been a driving force behind films like Comali and Mookuthi Amman. His production lineup also includes Genie, Dayangaram, and the highly anticipated Mookuthi Amman 2.