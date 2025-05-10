Scarlett Johansson and Miles Teller to feature alongside Adam Driver in Paper Tiger

Hollywood actors Scarlett Johansson and Miles Teller are set to star in Paper Tiger.

Written and directed by James Gray, the film also stars Adam Driver.

Johansson and Teller are replacing Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong, who had to exit the project due to some other commitments, according to an entertainment news outlet.

The film follows the story of two brothers who pursue the' American Dream', only to become entangled in a scheme that turns out to be too good to be true.

As they try to navigate their way through an ever-more dangerous world of corruption and violence, they find themselves and their family brutally terrorised by the Russian ‘Mafiya’. Their bond begins to fray and betrayal, once utterly unthinkable, now becomes all too possible.

The production is expected to begin next month in New Jersey.

Paper Tiger is produced by Rodrigo Teixeira under RT Features and Anthony Katagas under AK Productions alongside Raffaella Leone, Gary Farkas, Marco Perego, Carlo Salem and Andrea Bucko.