Vivek Oberoi on retirement of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma: Legacies forged in fire and grace

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Kesari Veer, is emotional at the sudden announcement of retirement from Test cricket by ace Indian cricketer Virat Kohli.

On Monday, the actor took to his X, formerly Twitter and penned a long note for one of India’s most loved cricketers. The actor also spoke about Kohli’s teammate, and the captain of the national squad for ODI, Rohit Sharma.

He wrote, “The end of an era feels heavy in the air of Test cricket. Two legends, one a breathtaking blaster and the other an enduring master, have bid farewell. Hitman Rohit Sharma and King Kohli have hung up their Test boots, leaving behind legacies forged in fire and grace. My son and I were lucky enough to witness these two legends in action! Kohli's relentless pursuit of over 9320 Test runs, that unwavering intensity, and Rohit's effortless power at the top, including that iconic double hundred – moments etched in our hearts”.