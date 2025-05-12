We look at five career-defining moments of Virat Kohli in Test cricket

123 matches, 9230 runs at an average of 46.85, including 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries. With a career spanning incredibly eventful 14 years, Virat ‘King’ Kohli is finally bidding adieu to Test cricket. The cricketer, who holds the record for the most Test wins as an Indian captain with 40 victories in 68 matches, has given us innumerable memorable moments on the field. Here’s a glimpse at five of our favourites:

119 & 96 vs South Africa, Johannesburg, 2013

In his maiden Test series in South Africa, Virat showcased his mettle on a challenging Wanderers pitch against a formidable pace attack comprising Dale Steyn, Vernon Philander and Morne Morkel. His twin knocks of 119 and 96 demonstrated his adaptability and technical prowess in demanding overseas conditions, announcing his arrival as a future Test star.

115 & 141 vs Australia, Adelaide, 2014

Taking over as stand-in captain, Virat led from the front with twin centuries in the Adelaide Test. His aggressive approach, especially the second innings 141 while chasing a target, despite losing partners, signalled his intent as a fearless leader and a batsman who wouldn’t back down from a challenge.

235 vs England, Mumbai, 2016

Virat’s then-highest Test score of 235 was a masterclass in batting on a turning track. Facing a quality England attack, he displayed exceptional concentration and stamina, batting for nearly nine hours and anchoring India to a massive innings victory, sealing the series. This innings was part of a golden run where he registered three double centuries in the same year.

149 vs England, Edgbaston, 2018

After a disappointing 2014 tour to England, Virat silenced his critics with a brilliant 149 in the first Test at Edgbaston. He stood tall against the likes of James Anderson and Stuart Broad in challenging seaming conditions, almost single-handedly keeping India in the game. This century was his first in England and a testament to his perseverance and improvement.

254 vs South Africa, Pune, 2019

Virat’s highest Test score, an unbeaten 254, was a display of absolute dominance. He batted with poise and precision, wearing down the South African bowlers and setting up a crushing innings victory for India. This innings further solidified his reputation as a world-class Test batsman and a captain who led by example.