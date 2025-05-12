Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14 iconic years

After 14 years of donning the whites, Virat Kohli has officially announced his retirement from Test cricket — and with it, the end of one of the most celebrated red-ball careers in Indian cricket history. In a Instagram post, Virat shared his decision with fans worldwide, reflecting on the format that shaped him both as a cricketer and a person. “It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life,” he wrote. “There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites.

India’s most successful Test captain Virat Kohli steps down, leaving behind a legacy carved in grit, grace, and greatness