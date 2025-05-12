Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14 iconic years

After 14 years of donning the whites, Virat Kohli has officially announced his retirement from Test cricket — and with it, the end of one of the most celebrated red-ball careers in Indian cricket history. In a Instagram post, Virat shared his decision with fans worldwide, reflecting on the format that shaped him both as a cricketer and a person. “It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life,” he wrote. “There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites.
Virat also holds the record for most Test matches as Indian captain — 68 in total — with 40 wins under his belt, the most by any Indian skipper. Under his leadership, India transformed into a formidable force overseas, clinching historic series wins in Australia and establishing dominance at home.
From his debut in 2011 against the West Indies to his final appearance, Kohli was more than just a batsman — he was the heartbeat of India’s Test team. Fierce, animated, and relentlessly driven, he brought charisma back to the format at a time when T20s were pulling crowds away.
His hunger for excellence, aggressive leadership style, and unwavering commitment made him a fan favourite and a nightmare for bowlers. Kohli’s legacy in Tests isn't just about numbers; it’s about attitude — redefining what it meant to play in whites in the modern era. “I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for,” Kohli said in his retirement note, signing off with a simple, poignant message: "#269, signing off."
While he continues to play white-ball cricket, his absence in the longest format will undoubtedly leave a void — in the dressing room, on the scoreboard, and in the hearts of millions. As the curtain falls on his red-ball journey, fans across the globe will remember Virat not just as a prolific run-scorer or a successful captain, but as the man who brought fire back into Test cricket.