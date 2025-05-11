World Tennis Month: Celebrating Serena Williams’ greatest on-court moments

As we celebrate World Tennis Month and honour the legends of the game, it’s hard to ignore the incredible legacy of Serena Williams. Over her remarkable career that spans more than twenty years, Serena has completely transformed the notions of athleticism, resilience, and elegance on the tennis court, inspiring countless fans and athletes along the way.

Best Serena Williams moments on the tennis court

From her breathtaking comebacks to her dominance in Grand Slam tournaments, her story is truly one of the most remarkable in the history of sports.

1. First Grand Slam Victory at 1999 US Open