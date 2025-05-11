World Tennis Month: Celebrating Serena Williams’ greatest on-court moments

As we celebrate World Tennis Month and honour the legends of the game, it’s hard to ignore the incredible legacy of Serena Williams. Over her remarkable career that spans more than twenty years, Serena has completely transformed the notions of athleticism, resilience, and elegance on the tennis court, inspiring countless fans and athletes along the way.
From her breathtaking comebacks to her dominance in Grand Slam tournaments, her story is truly one of the most remarkable in the history of sports.
1. First Grand Slam Victory at 1999 US Open
At just 17, Serena shocked the tennis world by winning her first Grand Slam title at the 1999 US Open. She took down top competitors like Kim Clijsters, Monica Seles, and Martina Hingis, making history as the first African-American woman to win a major title in the Open Era, a pivotal moment for diversity in the sport.
2. Serena Slam: Four Majors in a Row (2002-03)
Between 2002 and 2003, Williams held all four Grand Slam titles at once, the French Open, Wimbledon, the US Open, and the Australian Open, an achievement famously dubbed the “Serena Slam.” Remarkably, she did this without losing a single match in those finals, all against her sister Venus, showcasing her peak dominance and the strength of their family legacy.
3. 2012 Olympic Gold in Singles and Doubles
During the 2012 London Olympics, Serena delivered one of the most impressive performances in Olympic history. She lost only 17 games over six matches, crushing Maria Sharapova 6-0, 6-1 in the final. Additionally, she teamed up with Venus to secure the doubles gold, completing a Career Golden Slam in both singles and doubles.
4. Australian Open 2017 Win While Pregnant
One of the most talked-about victories of her career came when Serena won the 2017 Australian Open without dropping a single set, while she was eight weeks pregnant. This marked her 23rd Grand Slam singles title, breaking Steffi Graf’s Open Era record and highlighting her extraordinary strength.
5. Emotional Farewell at 2022 US Open
Serena’s farewell at the 2022 US Open was a heartfelt journey filled with emotion, determination, and cheers from fans around the world. She battled through two rounds, showcasing glimpses of her legendary power, before gracefully bowing out