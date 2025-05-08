World Tennis Month: 5 standout moments that defined Roger Federer

2017 Australian Open: A Comeback Like No Other

Following a six-month injury layoff, Federer made a stunning return to the tour in 2017, leaving the tennis world in awe. At 35 years old, he faced off against Rafael Nadal in a thrilling five-set battle to claim his 18th Grand Slam title. This marked his first major win in five years and signaled the start of an incredible late-career revival.

Winning 100 Titles: A Century of Consistency

In 2019, Roger Federer achieved a remarkable milestone by securing his 100th ATP singles title at the Dubai Tennis Championships. This rare accomplishment highlighted his enduring presence and consistency at the top level, making him only the second man in history to reach this landmark after Jimmy Connors.

The Farewell at Laver Cup: An Emotional Goodbye

Roger Federer played his last match at the 2022 Laver Cup, joining forces with his longtime rival and friend Rafael Nadal. The poignant moment, as the two legends shared tears on the court, served as a heartfelt farewell to a career that went beyond the sport itself.