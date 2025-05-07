World Tennis Month: Story of the longest tennis match in history – John Isner vs Nicolas Mahut at Wimbledon 2010

On June 22, 2010, American John Isner and Frenchman Nicolas Mahut walked onto Court 18 at Wimbledon, expecting a typical first-round match. What unfolded was a bizarre, record-breaking showdown that stretched over three days, lasted an astonishing 11 hours and 5 minutes, and became a part of tennis history.

The final score: 6–4, 3–6, 6–7 (7–9), 7–6 (7–3), 70–68.

The match kicked off on a Tuesday but had to be paused as daylight faded. It picked back up on Wednesday, only to be halted again at a jaw-dropping 59–59 in the fifth set due to darkness. Finally, on Thursday, John Isner clinched the win with a powerful ace.