World Tennis Month: Story of the longest tennis match in history – John Isner vs Nicolas Mahut at Wimbledon 2010

Tennis has always been a sport that tests not just physical stamina, but also mental grit and sheer determination. However, in 2010, one particular Wimbledon match took this to a whole new level, becoming a legendary endurance test that remains unmatched to this day.
On June 22, 2010, American John Isner and Frenchman Nicolas Mahut walked onto Court 18 at Wimbledon, expecting a typical first-round match. What unfolded was a bizarre, record-breaking showdown that stretched over three days, lasted an astonishing 11 hours and 5 minutes, and became a part of tennis history.
The final score: 6–4, 3–6, 6–7 (7–9), 7–6 (7–3), 70–68.
The match kicked off on a Tuesday but had to be paused as daylight faded. It picked back up on Wednesday, only to be halted again at a jaw-dropping 59–59 in the fifth set due to darkness. Finally, on Thursday, John Isner clinched the win with a powerful ace.
Fifth set alone lasted over eight gruelling hours
The final set alone dragged on for 8 hours and 11 minutes, making it longer than any complete tennis match ever played. The two players combined for a staggering 216 aces—John with 113 and Nicolas with 103—setting yet another unbreakable record.
Even the chair umpire, Mohamed Lahyani, became part of the legend with his marathon officiating. The scoreboard eventually malfunctioned because it couldn’t keep up with the unprecedented score in the set. This epic match led to significant rule changes. Starting in 2019, Wimbledon introduced a final-set tiebreak at 12–12 to avoid similar marathon matches in the future.
The match is often hailed as one of the most incredible physical and mental challenges in sports history. It truly redefined what endurance means in tennis and caught the world's attention. This epic showdown even earned a spot in the Guinness World Records for several remarkable achievements, including being the longest tennis match ever played.
It also ignited important discussions within the tennis community about player welfare, scheduling, and the constraints of traditional scoring systems. But beyond the numbers, it highlighted the incredible determination of two athletes who simply wouldn’t give up—a lasting testament to perseverance and sportsmanship that will forever be part of Wimbledon’s legacy.