World Tennis Month: Why is the 1973 exhibition tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs considered so important?

More than just a tennis match, the iconic 1973 face-off between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs a cultural milestone in gender equality. With over 90 million viewers tuning in from around the globe, it reshaped not only the sports landscape but also society itself, leaving a lasting impact that we still feel today.
Taking place on September 20, 1973, at the Houston Astrodome, this match was famously dubbed the Battle of the Sexes. Bobby Riggs, a 55-year-old former Wimbledon champion and outspoken male chauvinist, had already triumphed over Margaret Court earlier that year and was brimming with confidence that he could take down any female competitor. Billie Jean King, at 29, stepped onto the court fully aware that the stakes were much higher than just the game. Her decisive victory—6-4, 6-3, 6-3—not only silenced Riggs but also dealt a significant blow to the outdated beliefs surrounding women’s athletic abilities.
During a time when women were still battling for recognition, equal pay, and legitimacy in the world of sports, Billie Jean King’s victory served as a powerful catalyst. It reinforced the importance of Title IX, which had been enacted in 1972 to ensure gender equality in educational sports programs. Additionally, it energised the women’s tennis tour, which Billie had co-founded in 1970. In the years that followed, countless female athletes have pointed to that moment as a source of inspiration for their fight for equal pay, visibility, and respect.
From documentaries to the 2017 film Battle of the Sexes, this match has become a cultural landmark. Billie Jean King has continued her advocacy for equity across various fields. Today, the match is widely recognised as one of the most significant moments where sports and social change intersect.