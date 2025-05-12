What happened the night Saif Ali Khan was stabbed? Ibrahim Ali Khan tells all

Actor Ibrahim Ali Khan has opened up about one of the most traumatic nights of his life — the night his father, Saif Ali Khan, was stabbed during a shocking home intrusion in Mumbai. In a recent interview with a lifestyle portal, Ibrahim shared deeply personal details about the incident, the emotional aftermath, and how it forever changed his bond with his father.

Ibrahim Ali Khan gets candid about Saif Ali Khan’s near-death experience

The attack took place in January at Saif’s Bandra residence, when an intruder broke into the home and entered the bedroom of Saif’s youngest son, Jehangir Ali Khan. As a member of the household staff raised the alarm, Saif confronted the intruder — later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad — who then stabbed the actor multiple times, including near the spine and neck. Despite the severity of the injuries, Saif reportedly walked himself into the hospital with the knife still lodged in his back, asking simply, “I need help.”