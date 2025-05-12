What happened the night Saif Ali Khan was stabbed? Ibrahim Ali Khan tells all

Actor Ibrahim Ali Khan has opened up about one of the most traumatic nights of his life — the night his father, Saif Ali Khan, was stabbed during a shocking home intrusion in Mumbai. In a recent interview with a lifestyle portal, Ibrahim shared deeply personal details about the incident, the emotional aftermath, and how it forever changed his bond with his father.
The attack took place in January at Saif’s Bandra residence, when an intruder broke into the home and entered the bedroom of Saif’s youngest son, Jehangir Ali Khan. As a member of the household staff raised the alarm, Saif confronted the intruder — later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad — who then stabbed the actor multiple times, including near the spine and neck. Despite the severity of the injuries, Saif reportedly walked himself into the hospital with the knife still lodged in his back, asking simply, “I need help.”
Recounting the night, Ibrahim said, “I was shooting a night shift. He was stabbed around 2.30 am and I was informed at 5.30 am. I hadn’t slept that night and I rushed to see him. He had just come out of ICU after surgery, spoke to Sara first, and then asked for me.” What followed was a moment that left Ibrahim in tears. “I said, ‘I’m right here, dad.’ And then he said, ‘If you were there, you would’ve beaten that guy up.’ That made me weep. I wish I had been there. At one point, I started thinking of the worst-case scenario. That’s a very scary feeling.” Ibrahim also addressed the rumours that he had driven Saif to the hospital. “To everyone saying I drove him with my baby brother — no, he walked in himself with the knife in him. It was very scary,” he clarified.
The Nadaaniyan actor admitted the ordeal has drawn him much closer to his father. “If someone in your immediate family has a near-death experience, you don’t take them for granted. You become more present in the relationship,” he said. Following the attack, Saif underwent two surgeries and spent five days in hospital. Security at the family’s home has since been tightened, with Kareena Kapoor Khan hiring Ronit Roy’s AceSquad Security LLP for round-the-clock protection.