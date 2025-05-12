'You’ve earned every bit of this goodbye,' says Anushka Sharma as Virat Kohli retires from test cricket

After T-20, Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test Cricket on Monday after 14 years of illustrious career. Amidst the big announcement, his wife and actress Anushka Sharma showed her support through an emotional post.

Anushka Sharma opens up on Virat Kohli’s retirement from test cricket

The actress posted a picture of the couple sharing a laugh in the middle of the ground on Instagram. Anushka further penned a note, recalling all the hardships that went into making those records throughout the years.

"They’ll talk about the records and the milestones — but I’ll remember the tears you never showed, the battles no one saw, and the unwavering love you gave this format of the game. I know how much all this took from you. After every Test series, you came back a little wiser, a little humbler — and watching you evolve through it all has been a privilege," she wrote.

"Somehow, I always imagined you’d retire international cricket in whites — But you’ve always followed your heart, and so I just want to say my love, you’ve earned every bit of this goodbye," Anushka added, showing her support for her husband's decision to retire. Virat reacted to his wife's post with three red heart emojis.