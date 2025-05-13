Actress Saumya Tandon shares her skincare routine: We break it down for you

Actress and television presenter Saumya Tandon recently offered a peek into her daily skincare regimen proving that a glowing complexion doesn’t necessarily require a cabinet full of products. The star, known for her roles in films like Jab We Met, took to social media to share her surprisingly streamlined five-step routine, much to the delight of her followers.
“Here on demand my daily skin care routine,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram video setting the stage for her straightforward approach. After cleansing her face with a mild face wash, Tandon’s routine begins with a targeted treatment for the delicate under-eye area.
Her first step involves applying “under eye cream with preferably retinol both morning and night”. Retinol, a derivative of vitamin A, is a powerhouse ingredient known for its ability to boost collagen production, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and improve skin texture. Using it both in the morning and evening suggests Tandon prioritises tackling signs of ageing around her eyes.
Next in her routine is “Vitamin C serum”. This potent antioxidant is a popular choice for its brightening properties. Vitamin C helps to protect the skin from environmental damage caused by free radicals, even out skin tone and fade hyperpigmentation, leaving the complexion looking radiant and healthy.
Hydration is key in any skincare routine and Saumya’s third step focuses on this with a “daily moisturising cream with hyaluronic acid or peptides”. Hyaluronic acid is a humectant, meaning it draws moisture into the skin helping to keep it plump and supple. Peptides on the other hand are amino acids that can help to stimulate collagen production, further contributing to firmer smoother skin.
Finally and crucially. the actress emphasises the importance of sun protection. Her fifth step is the application of “sunscreen with UVA and UVB protection with at least 30 SPF”. Sunscreen is non-negotiable for preventing premature ageing sunspots and most importantly protecting the skin against harmful UV rays that can lead to skin cancer. By opting for a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher Tandon ensures her skin is shielded from both UVA and UVB radiation.