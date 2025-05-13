Karan Tacker set to make Cannes debut with Tanvi: The Great

After stirring hearts and headlines at the UK Asian Film Festival earlier this year, Karan Tacker is ready to scale new cinematic heights — this time, on the world’s grandest stage. The celebrated actor is poised to make his debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, with a special appearance in Tanvi: The Great, a film directed by none other than veteran icon Anupam Kher.

From OTT star to Cannes

In the film, Karan steps into the role of Captain Samar Raina, a character brimming with gravitas and emotional complexity. Though it’s a special appearance, the impact is anything but minor — this role signifies a bold pivot in Karan’s journey, marking a powerful foray into global storytelling beyond the digital acclaim he’s earned back home.

Over the past few years, Karan has quietly, determinedly built a reputation as one of the most compelling actors on India’s OTT scene. Whether it's the intensity he brings to a frame or the nuance he lends to silence, Karan has proven himself as a performer who doesn’t just act — he resonates. Now, with Cannes on the horizon, he’s not just making an appearance. He’s making a statement.

“I’m honoured to be debuting at Cannes, a festival I’ve revered throughout my career,” Karan reflects. “To have Tanvi: The Great screen there feels surreal — not just because it’s a story that moved me deeply, but because it demanded everything from me emotionally and artistically.”

He adds, “I’ve always believed in the slow burn — in doing work that lasts, that leaves something behind. This screening is the culmination of years of quiet hustle, learning, unlearning, and pushing myself to find stories that matter. I feel incredibly grateful to be here — not just as an actor, but as a lover of cinema, witnessing the world come together to celebrate storytelling in its purest form.”

Tanvi: The Great also marks a major milestone for Anupam Kher, as he returns to the director’s chair after over two decades. Co-written by Anupam Kher, Ankur Suman, and Abhishek Dixit, the film is produced under the banner of Anupam Kher Studio, in collaboration with NFDC and Lower Middle Class Corporation.

Meanwhile, on the home front, Karan has just wrapped the final leg of Bhay, a high-stakes thriller series, filmed in part in London. Already generating buzz as one of the most demanding roles of his career, Bhay is being whispered about as a genre-defining leap in Indian streaming.